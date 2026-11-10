Diabetes Weight-Loss Injections and Heart Risk Study

New research indicates that stopping GLP-1 weight-loss injections increases heart attack and stroke risk for type 2 diabetes patients, even with minimal weight regain.

A major new study reveals that patients with type 2 diabetes who discontinue their weight-loss injections face significantly elevated risks of cardiovascular events and mortality. The findings indicate that those who stop taking these medications are approximately twice as likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke compared to those who continue treatment. Furthermore, the risk of dying from any cause is nearly five times higher for those who quit the drugs.

Italian Study Reveals Increased Risk

Researchers from the University of Campania conducted an extensive analysis of medical records belonging to more than 80,000 individuals with type 2 diabetes in Italy. The team tracked these patients over a ten-year period to understand the long-term effects of medication adherence. Approximately 60 percent of the participants stopped taking the treatments, known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, during this timeframe. The study provides concrete data on the consequences of discontinuing these widely used medications.

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The data shows that the increased health risks persisted even among patients who regained very little weight after stopping their treatment. This finding suggests that the protective benefits of these drugs against heart disease and premature death may extend beyond simple weight loss mechanisms. Previous research had indicated that patients typically regain around two-thirds of the weight they lost after stopping the drugs. However, this latest evidence published in The Lancet Regional Health suggests that weight regain is only part of the complex health picture.

Medication Side Effects and Costs

These medications have become major treatments for obesity and type 2 diabetes, with more than 2.5 million Britons currently using them. Despite their efficacy, many patients discontinue the therapy within the first year of use. The primary reasons for stopping treatment include intolerable side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Additionally, the high cost of paying for these drugs privately remains a significant barrier to long-term adherence for many patients.

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While the study highlights the dangers of stopping treatment, it is important to note that the research was observational in nature. This means the study cannot prove that stopping the drugs directly caused the increased risks. Experts caution that patients who stop treatment might also be a group that was already becoming less healthy for other reasons. However, the strong correlation between discontinuation and poor outcomes raises serious concerns about the necessity of long-term use for sustained protection.

Tapering and Lifestyle Strategies

Professor David Strain from the University of Exeter recommends a gradual approach to reducing medication rather than stopping abruptly. He advises patients to first reduce their dose to a lower level and then extend the time period between injections before ceasing treatment completely. This method aims to minimize the shock to the body and potentially reduce weight regain. Although patients may still experience some weight gain after this process, the amounts are typically not large.

Physical exercise appears to play a critical role in maintaining health after stopping medication. A Danish study focused on the drug liraglutide found that people who exercised four times a week regained significantly less weight than those who relied on medication alone. Participants in that study engaged in cycling and circuit training sessions and tended to maintain these routines even after stopping the drug. After one year, those who exercised had regained an average of 2.5kg, compared with 6kg among those who did not exercise regularly.

Lead author Signe Sorensen Torekov from the University of Copenhagen emphasized the importance of physical activity, stating that the study results almost make her advise against medical treatment without increased exercise. Other experts recommend eating plenty of protein and fiber, exercising regularly, and prioritizing good-quality sleep to help maintain weight loss. These lifestyle changes can support the body as it adjusts to lower medication levels.

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Alternative Medications for Heart Health

Patients should never stop or alter their medication without discussing it with their doctor, as changes in treatment can severely affect blood sugar control. However, there are alternative options available for those needing to discontinue GLP-1 agonists. Drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors, including dapagliflozin and empagliflozin, can reduce cardiovascular risks in people with type 2 diabetes. These medications offer different mechanisms of action that may still provide heart protection.

The NHS prescribing watchdog NICE recommends these alternative drugs for many patients due to their proven heart and kidney benefits. As scientists continue to establish the best methods for managing the transition off weight-loss injections, maintaining cardiovascular health remains a priority. The new findings underscore the need for careful medical supervision and comprehensive lifestyle support when adjusting diabetes treatment plans.