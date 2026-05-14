Diana Jenkins Denies Alleged Role in Hayden Panettiere's Sexual Encounter

Diana Jenkins, a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, has denied claims that she was the friend who put Hayden Panettiere in bed with an 'undressed man' when she was 18. Panettiere, who recently came out as bisexual, revealed the shocking incident on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast.

Diana Jenkins , a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, has denied claims that she was the friend who put Hayden Panettiere in bed with an 'undressed man' when she was 18.

Panettiere, who recently came out as bisexual, revealed the shocking incident on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. The actress fought back tears as she said she was coerced into getting in bed with the 'very famous' older celebrity while aboard a boat. Following the revelation, false speculation spread online that Jenkins was the unnamed friend, due to her working with Panettiere on her 2008 photography book, Room 23.

Jenkins' representatives denied the claims in a statement to TMZ, stating that it was not her and anyone who made such claims would be sued. Panettiere further discusses the scary incident in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, with Shetty opening up the chat with: 'You write about a moment in your career where a friend of yours takes you onto a boat.

You’re led to a room which has an older man in it and then basically told to perform sexual acts.

' Panettiere responded: 'The fact that I was 18, even though I’d lived such a huge life and I thought I was oh so mature at 18… scientifically, your frontal lobes don’t develop until we’re what, 25, 26? So even though I felt like I could make healthy decisions, safe decisions, I wasn’t capable of being fully aware of what was going on around me.

' The actress said she was led downstairs into a small room before being put in bed with the unidentified man, who she says behaved 'like this was just an average day for him. ' The revelation comes days after Panettiere came out as bisexual after years of feeling 'forced to be perfect' in order to avoid public scrutiny.

'It's sad that I had to wait till I was 36 years old to share that part of me, but better late than never, right? ' the Nashville alum told Us Weekly last week. 'I've chosen to share it with the world, I'm comfortable saying I'm bisexual. I'm comfortable to confidently say that, yes, I am bisexual. I said it!





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Diana Jenkins Hayden Panettiere Sexual Encounter Friend Boat Biosexuality Coming Out

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