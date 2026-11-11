Diana Peng Detained After 1‑Year Occupancy of $5 Million San Francisco Home

San Francisco police arrested 42‑year‑old Diana Peng for squatting in a nearly $5 million Sea Cliff house, charging her with weapons, drugs, and animal neglect. The case also involves a city lawsuit over alleged deed fraud.

Diana Peng, 42, was taken into custody Friday after the San Francisco Police Department served a warrant at a nearly $5 million Sea Cliff home on 250 32nd Avenue, a neighborhood once home to Robin Williams and Sharon Stone. The arrest followed months of investigation and repeated calls from neighbors who reported late‑night activity, stolen property and fear of intruders.

Factors Behind the Arrest

The arrest stemmed from a police search that uncovered a firearm, ammunition and seven neglected dogs, evidence that Peng had occupied the property for an entire year without permission.

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Police said Peng was the only person present when officers arrived, and she was wearing sunglasses and a high ponytail as she was escorted to a squad car. She was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, narcotics violations, driving without a license and improper care of animals.

Legal Charges and Court Actions

Peng was booked into San Francisco County Jail and later released on bail by Superior Court Judge Michelle Tong. The conditions of her release are stringent: she must stay 150 feet from the home, submit to regular drug testing and attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings at least once a week.

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Despite pleading not guilty, Peng's public defender Eli Huscher noted that there is no evidence of danger or violence toward anyone and that no proof has yet shown Peng does not own the home.

City's Fraud Allegations

The city is pursuing a civil lawsuit alleging that Peng and co‑defendant Brandon Aadee fraudulently altered property deeds to claim ownership of the Sea Cliff house, which had previously belonged to Wei Wang and his husband from 2013 to 2025. The city attorney, David Chiu, claims the pair forged notary signatures on eight deeds, five of which were improperly notarized.

According to the lawsuit, Wang allegedly owed $320,000 in back taxes, leading the city to schedule a tax auction. In July 2025, the pair reportedly transferred the property back and forth between themselves, using forged documents to conceal their actions and attempting to sell the million‑dollar home for below market value.

Impact on Neighbors and Animals

Neighbors had expressed concerns over theft and late‑night disturbances for a full year, prompting police intervention. After the search, the seven neglected dogs were seized and handed over to Animal Control, reflecting the violation of animal welfare laws.

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Although no trespassing signs were placed at the address, alike neighbors cautioned that the arrest may not prevent further complications. The outcome of the pending civil suit and Peng's future court appearances remain uncertain, but the case highlights the city's vigilance against property fraud and the protection of community safety.