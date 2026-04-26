Diana Vickers Reveals Health Woe and Past Harassment in Candid Instagram Posts

Singer Diana Vickers shared a photo revealing bandages and a mystery health issue, alongside recounting a previous incident where she was spat on in public. She also discussed her recent return to music after a decade-long break.

Singer Diana Vickers , known for her appearance on The X Factor , recently shared a glimpse into a challenging period in her life, revealing both a mysterious health issue and a disturbing incident of public harassment.

The 34-year-old artist posted a mirror selfie on Instagram showcasing bandages on her body, indicating an injury she’s been dealing with for over a week. While the specifics of the wound remain undisclosed, Vickers maintained a lighthearted tone in her caption, welcoming compliments as a distraction from the discomfort. This health concern follows a previously shared experience of being spat upon in public, an event she recounted in a January Instagram post.

The incident of being spat on occurred while Vickers was recounting a positive interaction with a stranger. She was describing a meaningful connection made with a woman who offered support regarding her anxiety, and they had planned to meet up later.

However, her story was abruptly interrupted by the sound of someone spitting at her. A passerby was heard shouting abusive language, leaving Vickers visibly shocked and upset. She detailed the sequence of events, which included a frustrating experience at a bagel shop where her order was incorrectly made and refused to be corrected, followed by receiving an inappropriate image from another individual before the act of being spat upon.

Despite the ordeal, Vickers attempted to continue sharing her morning’s events, highlighting her resilience in the face of negativity. This incident underscores the unfortunate reality of public harassment and the impact it can have on individuals. Vickers has been gradually returning to her musical roots after a period focused on acting, comedy, and podcasting. In 2025, she released a new single, described as ‘a musical love letter to the gays and the girlies’, marking her first musical release since 2013.

This return to music signifies a rekindled passion for performing, sparked by a gig she performed a couple of years prior. She expressed feeling satisfied and excited about this new chapter, believing there is still an audience eager to connect with her music. Vickers’ journey reflects a commitment to artistic expression and a determination to overcome challenges, both personal and public.

Her openness about her experiences with anxiety and harassment resonates with many, and her return to music offers a hopeful message of resilience and self-expression. Representatives for Diana Vickers have been contacted for further comment regarding her current health situation





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