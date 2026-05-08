Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Make Stylish Appearance at 2026 New York City Ballet Spring Gala

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus attended the 2026 New York City Ballet Spring Gala, showcasing their fashion sense and enduring relationship on the red carpet.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus made a stylish appearance at the 2026 New York City Ballet Spring Gala , marking a rare public outing for the long-term couple.

The event, held at the prestigious David H. Koch Theater, brought together a star-studded crowd, with Kruger and Reedus standing out among the attendees. The 49-year-old actress, known for her roles in films like Inglourious Basterds and The Girl on the Train, turned heads in a stunning ensemble that showcased her impeccable fashion sense.

Her outfit featured a feathery skirt with a mix of purple, cream, pink, and blue hues, paired with an ivory bralette top adorned with bedazzled details and blue bow straps. Completing her look, Kruger wore closed-toed white heels and carried a mini black clutch, adding a touch of elegance to her overall appearance. Her blonde hair was styled in elegant waves, and she accessorized with flashy earrings and dainty silver bracelets.

Kruger's makeup was classically done, with a layer of mascara, light eyeshadow, a warm blush on her cheekbones, and a peach-colored satin tint on her lips. Reedus, 57, complemented Kruger in a classic black suit, black shirt, and tie, paired with sleek black dress shoes. The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2016, shared sweet moments on the red carpet, including a tender hand kiss captured by photographers.

Their appearance at the gala highlighted their enduring relationship and mutual admiration, as they posed for photos and interacted with other attendees. The New York City Ballet Spring Gala is known for its glamorous atmosphere and high-profile guests, making it a significant event in the social calendar. Kruger and Reedus' presence added to the event's allure, drawing attention from both the media and fans alike.

Their rare public outing provided a glimpse into their personal lives, showcasing their chemistry and shared love for fashion and the arts





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diane Kruger Norman Reedus New York City Ballet Spring Gala Red Carpet Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBC Reveals First Look at New Comedy Series Ann DroidDiane Morgan stars in the upcoming six-part BBC series Ann Droid, a buddy comedy exploring the unlikely friendship between an older woman and a socially inept eldercare robot.

Read more »

EastEnders confirms acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis for Denise FoxDenise Fox, played by Diane Parish in EastEnders, will be diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. The BBC soap is collaborating with Blood Cancer UK to ensure the storyline is portrayed accurately and sensitively.

Read more »

EastEnders confirms Denise Fox's health diagnosis in heartbreaking new storylineEastEnders has confirmed that Denise Fox, played by Diane Parish, will receive a health diagnosis in forthcoming episodes

Read more »