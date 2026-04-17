Dianna Russini Rescues Elderly Man and Dog from Car Crash Amidst Professional Turmoil

Acclaimed NFL reporter Dianna Russini, who recently resigned from The Athletic following speculation about an affair, displayed significant bravery by rescuing an elderly man and his dog from a car accident in New Jersey. The incident occurred shortly after her departure from her job, adding another dramatic event to her eventful week. Meanwhile, another reporter, Crissy Froyd, was fired by USA Today for her critical public comments regarding Russini's situation.

In a week marked by professional upheaval, acclaimed NFL reporter Dianna Russini has reportedly demonstrated remarkable bravery by rescuing an elderly man and his dog from a serious car accident in New Jersey.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Wyckoff, where Russini was reportedly driving directly behind a 73-year-old man when his Jeep was T-boned by a 17-year-old driver in a Honda Civic. The collision was severe enough to flip the Jeep onto its side, trapping the elderly driver and his canine companion inside.

Eyewitness accounts, as detailed by Page Six, describe Russini immediately springing into action. She is said to have directed a bystander to assist her in reaching the overturned vehicle, with reports indicating she was lifted onto the roof of the Jeep to access and open the door. Together, they managed to extract the shaken but apparently uninjured man and his dog from the wreckage just before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

This act of heroism follows a tumultuous period for Russini, who announced her departure from The Athletic on Tuesday amidst swirling rumors of an affair with NFL coach Mike Vrabel. The controversy ignited after photographs surfaced of Russini and Vrabel in a relaxed setting, leading to widespread speculation. Both parties have denied an affair, characterizing their interactions as innocent. Nevertheless, the intense public scrutiny and an internal investigation prompted Russini's resignation, which she stated was to avoid further fueling unsubstantiated narratives and to protect her professional reputation.

In her farewell letter to The Athletic's Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg, Russini expressed her commitment to her career and asserted her professionalism, while also criticizing the 'media frenzy' that she felt was undermining the review process and causing undue damage.

The fallout from the Vrabel situation has extended beyond Russini's departure from The Athletic. In a separate development that unfolded on Thursday, another NFL writer, Crissy Froyd, was terminated by USA Today. This action was taken after Froyd made disparaging public remarks about Russini's resignation.

Froyd's comments, which were highly critical and implied prior knowledge of Russini's conduct, were deemed unprofessional and contrary to USA Today's ethical standards. USA Today confirmed Froyd's contract termination, stating that her statements did not align with their commitment to professionalism and ethical conduct.

Froyd, in an interview with TMZ, expressed her shock and distress over her own dismissal, questioning the company's decision to terminate her contract based on her independent social media commentary





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