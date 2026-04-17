Dianna Russini Resigns from The Athletic Amid Affair Allegations with Mike Vrabel

NFL insider Dianna Russini has resigned from The Athletic following allegations of an affair with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. Suggestive photos of the pair at a resort emerged last week, prompting an investigation by the publication. Russini denies wrongdoing, stating her resignation is to avoid fueling the narrative.

A close acquaintance of Dianna Russini has shed light on her emotional state following her departure from The Athletic . This decision came in the wake of allegations suggesting an affair with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel . Last week, photographic evidence surfaced depicting Vrabel, 50, and Russini, 43, in suggestive poses, including embracing, relaxing by a pool, and sharing laughter during a stay at a luxurious Sedona, Arizona resort, which commands a nightly rate of $2,500.

Both Vrabel, the reigning NFL Coach of the Year, and Russini, a prominent reporter for The Athletic prior to her resignation this week, are married to other individuals. Each also has two sons with their respective spouses. Adding to the discourse, Fox Sports Radio host Jon 'Stugotz' Weiner publicly stated his immediate willingness to hire Russini should she leave The Athletic. He remarked that the sports industry is rife with conflicts of interest, suggesting that most opinions are tainted by such issues. Weiner confirmed he had spoken with Russini and described her as going through a profoundly challenging period, but expressed confidence in her ability to overcome it. He reiterated his strong endorsement, stating he would hire her without hesitation. Russini and Weiner share a professional history, with her having been a frequent guest on his former program, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. Both Russini and Vrabel have issued statements acknowledging their interaction on March 28th but have vehemently denied any inappropriate behavior. Vrabel, in particular, dismissed the narrative as absurd. Russini informed Page Six that their resort visit involved larger groups of people. However, by Tuesday, Russini had resigned from The Athletic, maintaining that her resignation was not an admission of wrongdoing concerning Vrabel. She asserted that she refused to give the constructed narrative further traction or allow it to define her and her career. Russini emphasized her professional and dedicated approach to covering the NFL throughout her 15-year tenure at The Athletic, ESPN, and other outlets, standing firmly behind every published story. She expressed gratitude for the initial unequivocal support from The Athletic, which conveyed confidence in her work and journalistic integrity. In the days following the emergence of the photographs, The Athletic announced an reinvestigation into Russini's conduct and her temporary sidelining during this process. Executive editor Steven Ginsberg communicated to Athletic reporters that the leadership took the matter seriously from its inception. He explained that while initial information provided led to a supportive stance, the emergence of additional details raised new questions, prompting a formal investigation. It was during this ongoing investigation that Russini opted to resign. The Athletic indicated that a standards review of Russini's work would continue





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