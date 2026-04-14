Dianna Russini Resigns from The Athletic Amid Controversy Involving Mike Vrabel

NFL insider Dianna Russini has resigned from The Athletic following the surfacing of photos that sparked rumors of an affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. The resignation comes amid an internal review and intense media scrutiny, with Russini maintaining her innocence.

Dianna Russini , the NFL insider, has resigned from her position at The Athletic , a subsidiary of the New York Times, just days after denying allegations of an affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel . The resignation follows the emergence of photographs depicting Russini and Vrabel holding hands and relaxing poolside at an adults-only resort in Arizona. Both Russini and Vrabel are married, and when the images surfaced, they both downplayed the situation. The Athletic is conducting a review of Russini's conduct during her time with the company, but she has maintained that her departure is not an admission of wrongdoing related to Vrabel.

Russini stated in her resignation announcement, 'I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career. I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published.' She further expressed gratitude to The Athletic for their initial support, saying, 'When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful.'

However, the situation escalated, leading to The Athletic announcing a reinvestigation and sidelining Russini during the process. Russini's decision to leave the organization stemmed from the perceived damage caused by the intense scrutiny. She explained, 'This media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30.'

Russini shared her resignation letter on X, accompanied by the caption, 'I submitted my letter of resignation to The Athletic. Everything I have to say about it is below.' She also turned off comments on the post, a move she hadn't taken initially when she addressed the NFL situation shortly after the photographs became public. Russini joined The Athletic in 2023, following almost a decade at ESPN, where she held a variety of roles, including SportsCenter anchor, NFL analyst, and insider. During her time at The Athletic, she hosted a podcast and appeared on their video platform. Russini married fast-food executive Kevin Goldschmidt in 2020 during the pandemic.

The circumstances surrounding Russini's departure have cast a shadow over her career and reputation, leading to significant media attention and speculation. The unfolding events have sparked discussions about the intersection of personal lives and professional responsibilities, particularly in the highly visible world of sports journalism and coaching.

Meanwhile, Mike Vrabel's public presence has been notably reduced. He did not participate in the Patriots' pre-draft press conference, which he had hosted in 2025. Instead, vice president of player personnel, Eliot Wolf, addressed the media. While not directly asked about Russini, Wolf stated that Vrabel's involvement and preparations for the 2026 season remained business as usual, indicating that Vrabel was actively engaged in team matters. 'Very involved, business as usual,' Wolf said. 'He’s been in there with us, this round of meetings, probably a little more than he was last year.' Vrabel is expected to speak with New England media after the NFL Draft, scheduled to begin next Thursday in Pittsburgh. The situation's impact on Vrabel's standing with the Patriots and how he would address these recent developments remains to be seen. The media focus and public scrutiny are expected to intensify as the NFL Draft nears, potentially highlighting the challenges and complexities of navigating personal relationships within the realm of professional sports





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