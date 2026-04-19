Dianne Buswell Shares Emotional Baby Update, Acknowledging 'Mummy’s Boy' Status and First Family Adventures

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell is embracing new motherhood with heartfelt updates on her son, Bowden. She recently documented the family's first road trip to The Newt in Somerset, where they were joined by her parents. Buswell expressed her joy and disbelief at her new role, noting her son is already a 'mummy's boy' and teasing upcoming YouTube vlogs about their adventures.

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has shared an emotional update on her newborn son, Bowden, expressing her disbelief at their new family life. The professional dancer, who met her partner Joe Sugg on the popular BBC show in 2018, welcomed their baby boy last month. Joe Sugg announced the arrival first, sharing heartwarming photos of their son.

These initial images captured the couple's baby boy nestled in a cot, sporting a knitted blue hat, bonding with his mother, and being carried out of the hospital by his father. Joe’s caption, which Dianne also shared, read: 'Never felt a love like it,' followed by their son's full name, Bowden Mark Richard Sugg, and his birthdate: March 16, 2026. Since then, Dianne has been diligently updating her followers on their journey into parenthood. The couple recently celebrated their son’s first Easter alongside their families, which included Dianne’s parents, Rina and Mark Buswell, who traveled from South Africa to be with them. In her latest Instagram update on Saturday evening, April 19, Dianne provided her fans with their eagerly anticipated weekly glimpse into her life. Her followers cherish these posts, which offer insights into her activities over the preceding seven days. This week, Dianne revealed that she and Joe embarked on Bowden's inaugural road trip. The carousel of photos began with Dianne taking a mirror selfie, with baby Bowden resting on her chest. She playfully captioned it with a smiley face emoji, stating: “He has no choice but to be a mummy’s boy.” The family’s destination was the picturesque The Newt in Somerset, a luxurious estate where they enjoyed exploring the beautiful gardens. Dianne also mentioned that she and Joe managed to have a dinner date, a rare treat for new parents. Dianne’s parents, Rina and Mark, accompanied them on this getaway. A touching photo showed Rina holding Bowden while Dianne and Joe enjoyed some lunch. Describing Bowden as 'the ying to my yang', the family also enjoyed 'a little trip on grandad's boat'. The post continued with a snapshot of a visit to the charming town of Lyme Regis, which Dianne found 'very cute'. Another mirror selfie with Bowden, captioned “Can’t believe my mirror selfies now include a little boy,” underscored her evolving reality as a mother. The update concluded with additional photos of her parents, and a heartfelt message to Bowden: ‘I love you’. Dianne also hinted that vlogs chronicling their trip would soon be available on both her and Joe’s YouTube channels. The comments section was abuzz with well wishes from friends and fans, who congratulated the couple anew on their parenthood journey. @maisiejaneturnbull commented: 'love these beautiful pictures of all of you dianne, i can’t wait to catch up on your vlogs once my uni work is complete.' @freire.mariaf added: “Lovely Post! Congratulations To You All! Your Baby Is So Beautiful!” @lauraamy1987 wrote: “Aww lovely family photos Dianne, Bowden is so cute.” @jennataylor134 posted: “Boys are always mummy’s boys.” @erin.cherry1 commented: “Wonderful photos. Thank you for the brilliant vlogs, loving them.” @pippihlongstockings stated: “So glad you got to take Mark & Rina to Bridge tea rooms. Love that place.





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Dianne Buswell Joe Sugg Baby Bowden Strictly Come Dancing Parenting

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