Dick Cavett's public appearance after stroke: First time in public since 2020

Dick Cavett made his first public appearance since 2020, supporting Stephen Colbert on his final show. He appeared alongside his wife Martha Rogers.

Talk show icon Dick Cavett was seen for the first time in public since 2020 as he supported departing The Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Thursday.

He leaned on a walking frame and attended Colbert's final show afterparty in New York City alongside wife Martha Rogers. His last public appearance was at a February 2020 screening of his documentary Ali & Cavett: The Tales of the Tapes. Cavett, 89, has suffered a stroke in 2020 and made a comeback. He also revealed that he felt well after his stroke





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Dick Cavett Stroke Recovery New York City The Late Show Steve Colbert March 2023 Talking Frame Graham Rogers Last Public Appearance The Dick Cavett Show Interviewed Celebrities Colbert's Final Show Turned 89 Performance Paul Mccartney Heartfelt Appearance Rogers' Gown Talk Show Icon Politician Donald Trump Shortened Show

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