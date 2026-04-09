Diddy Appeals Conviction, Argues 'Freak-Off' Tapes are Protected Speech

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is attempting to overturn his conviction for transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution, arguing that evidence presented at trial, including so-called 'freak-off' tapes, depicts amateur pornography protected by the First Amendment. His defense team is seeking to have the conviction overturned or the sentence reduced, while prosecutors maintain the actions constitute prostitution under the Mann Act.

Sean ' Diddy ' Combs is currently fighting to overturn his four-year prison sentence, attempting to reframe the evidence against him and secure his immediate release. The legal battle centers around the interpretation of the 'freak-off' tapes, which were presented as evidence in his conviction for transporting individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitution, specifically under the Mann Act .

Combs' defense team, spearheaded by attorneys Alexandra Shapiro and Nicole Westmoreland, argues that the tapes depict amateur pornography and voyeurism, activities they contend are protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution. They are attempting to persuade a federal appeals court that the prosecution's interpretation of 'prostitution' is too broad and does not apply to the activities shown on the tapes, which they claim were highly choreographed sexual performances, involving costumes, role-play, and staged lighting, all filmed for Combs' and his girlfriends' personal viewing. This legal strategy represents a significant shift in Diddy's defense, moving away from a denial of the events and toward a claim that the nature of the events doesn't constitute a prosecutable crime, highlighting his constitutional rights to freedom of expression. \The core of the defense's argument is that the 'freak-offs' and hotel nights, as described by witnesses, were not acts of commercial prostitution, but rather private, expressive activities that fall under the protection of the First Amendment. They emphasize the amateur nature of the performances, the voyeuristic aspect of the recordings, and the absence of a financial transaction between a paying customer and a sex worker, which they argue is a crucial element for a prostitution conviction. The defense's legal filings argue the term 'prostitution' should be narrowly interpreted to exclude the kind of expressive and voyeuristic activity exhibited in the tapes. They further claim that the trial judge improperly considered factors like fraud, coercion, and Combs' alleged role as a leader of criminal activity when sentencing him, contributing to the harshness of the four-year sentence. They are seeking a reversal of the conviction or, at the very least, a reduction in the sentence. The prosecution, however, has strongly refuted these arguments, dismissing them as 'meritless'. They contend that Combs was not simply an observer of these acts but actively facilitated the transportation of commercial sex workers for his personal gratification, including direct participation in the sexual activities. \The legal proceedings have brought to light the details of Combs’s private life, including allegations of violence, drug use, and the organization of the 'freak-offs' or 'hotel nights' where sexual performances took place. These events, described by witnesses during the trial, paint a sordid picture of a highly influential figure in the music industry. Combs was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, but convicted under the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of individuals across state lines for any sexual crime. The prosecution argues that Combs' actions fit the definition of prostitution under the Mann Act, while his defense team maintains that the tapes do not depict commercial sex acts and are protected by the First Amendment, thus not in violation of the Mann Act. The case has generated significant media attention, and the outcome will set a precedent about the boundaries of free speech and the definition of prostitution in the context of the Mann Act. Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has been in federal prison since his arrest in September 2024, is currently scheduled to be released in April 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, but his defense team is actively working to expedite this timeline





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diddy Sean Combs Mann Act First Amendment Prostitution Freak-Off Tapes Appeals Court Legal Battle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British Woman Missing in California After Solo Trip, Family Appeals for InformationA 21-year-old British woman has disappeared in California during a solo holiday. Katherine Esther Gamboa Kerwood was last seen meeting a man at the airport. Her family is seeking any information regarding her whereabouts.

Read more »

John Swinney 'did nothing' after SNP Government alerted to issues at Scottish Youth ParliamentThe youth parliament has faced unprecedented scrutiny over how it operates following the recent conviction of its former chairman Jordan Linden

Read more »

‘Most expensive bike hangars in the UK an injustice’, argues cycling campaigner disgusted by charge almost double the standard rateCardiff cycle hangars expensive

Read more »

Firefighters Discover Fish-Filled Bathtub During Kitchen Fire Investigation, Leading to Food Safety ConvictionA Watford businessman, Stephen Akuoko, was convicted of food safety offences after firefighters discovered a bath filled with fish during a kitchen fire at his property. The discovery led to an investigation into his company, Tribal Foods, which was found to be selling ready meals with questionable use-by dates and ingredient information. Akuoko received a suspended prison sentence and a ban from operating any food business.

Read more »

Microsoft locks out VeraCrypt and WireGuard devs, blames verification process: No emails, no warnings, no humans – just bots, catch-22s, and a 60-day appeals queue

Read more »

Diddy Appeals Conviction, Citing First Amendment in 'Freak-Off' Tape DefenseSean 'Diddy' Combs is appealing his four-year sentence on prostitution-related charges, arguing that evidence presented as proof of criminal activity, specifically the 'freak-off' tapes, is protected under the First Amendment as amateur pornography and voyeurism.

Read more »