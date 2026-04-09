Diddy Appeals Conviction, Citing First Amendment in 'Freak-Off' Tape Defense

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is appealing his four-year sentence on prostitution-related charges, arguing that evidence presented as proof of criminal activity, specifically the 'freak-off' tapes, is protected under the First Amendment as amateur pornography and voyeurism.

Sean Diddy Combs is currently attempting to secure his release from prison, challenging his conviction on prostitution-related charges by reinterpreting the evidence presented against him. His defense strategy centers on framing the disturbing 'freak-off' tapes, which documented sexual encounters, as amateur pornography and voyeurism, asserting that these activities are protected under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

This argument seeks to overturn the four-year sentence he received in July on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution, following his acquittal on more severe charges including sex trafficking. The legal team, led by attorneys Alexandra Shapiro and Nicole Westmoreland, presented their case before the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York on Thursday, arguing for either a complete reversal of the conviction or, at the very least, a resentencing that would reduce his time behind bars. The core of their argument revolves around the nature of the 'freak-off' tapes, which prosecutors claim depict Combs coercing two women, including his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and an anonymous woman, into engaging in sex acts with male escorts. The defense maintains that these tapes showcase staged performances and voyeuristic activities, which, according to their interpretation of the First Amendment, do not constitute criminal behavior.\The heart of the defense's argument hinges on reclassifying the activities captured on the 'freak-off' tapes. The defense team highlighted that the 'freak-offs' and hotel nights were 'highly choreographed sexual performances involving the use of costumes, role play, and staged lighting,' suggesting an artistic, albeit unconventional, form of expression. They argue that the term 'prostitution' within the legal framework should be narrowly defined, excluding such expressive activity and focusing instead on commercial transactions where a paying customer engages in sex. The defense's legal filings assert that 'pornography production and viewing of this sort is protected by the First Amendment and thus cannot constitutionally be prosecuted,' further reinforcing their argument for Combs' release. Prosecutors, however, have strongly refuted this defense, dismissing it as 'meritless' and emphasizing the fundamental differences between Combs' actions and those of adult film distributors. They maintain that Combs hired and transported commercial sex workers to engage in sexual acts with his girlfriends for his personal gratification, some times participating directly in the acts. They emphasized that the coercion of the women to participate in the sex acts was a key element of the charges. This distinction, prosecutors argue, warrants the conviction and the imposed sentence.\Diddy, who is currently incarcerated in a federal prison in New Jersey, was not present at the hearing. The legal proceedings highlighted the details of the case, which exposed details about the sordid private life of one of the most influential figures in music, which involved violent acts, the use of drugs, and the highly controversial sexual performances that witnesses described. The defense team acknowledges that Combs had certain conduct that could be considered violent but argued the prosecution attempted to criminalize a personal lifestyle. Combs's conviction stemmed from the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of individuals across state lines for any sexual crime. The defense also contested the severity of the sentence, arguing that the trial judge inappropriately considered factors like fraud, coercion, and Combs's role as a leader of criminal activity when determining the sentence. The Federal Bureau of Prisons currently projects his release date to be in April 2028. The case sparked considerable public interest, delving into complex questions about artistic expression, First Amendment rights, and the boundaries of personal conduct, all against the backdrop of one of the most prominent figures in the music industry. The legal battle is not just a fight for Combs's freedom; it's a test of how the law views the intersection of entertainment, exploitation, and free speech





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Diddy Sean Combs Mann Act Prostitution First Amendment Freak-Off Tapes Legal

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