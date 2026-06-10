Diddy Faces New Lawsuit from Alleged Minor Victim and Separate Criminal Probe in California

Sean Combs, currently jailed, is hit with a fresh lawsuit from a man claiming sexual assault when the plaintiff was a minor. Meanwhile, a new criminal investigation in California could lead to additional charges based on allegations from publicist Jonathan Hay.

Jailed music mogul Sean Combs , widely known as Diddy , is confronting another serious allegation as a new lawsuit has been filed by a man identified as John Doe .

The plaintiff alleges that he was sexually assaulted by Combs when he was a minor and working as a child actor. According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the purported incident took place in 2007 at a networking event in the Hollywood Hills. The claimant states he was invited to discuss career opportunities, after which Combs began inappropriate physical contact and proceeded to perform oral sex on him while also pleasuring himself.

The suit details that the man expressed discomfort before the act and that Combs promised to keep him in mind for opportunities before leaving the room. This development adds to the mounting legal pressures faced by Combs, who is currently incarcerated following his federal conviction. Diddy's representative, Juda Engelmayer, has categorically denied the latest claims, calling them false and ridiculous. He described the plaintiff as another individual attempting to profit from the situation, encouraged by personal injury lawyers.

Engelmayer reiterated that Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone, including minors, and asserted that these allegations, like previous ones, will be disproved. Simultaneously, Combs is under a new criminal investigation in California that could result in additional sexual battery charges. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed the existence of a probe, with presentations from both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department regarding allegations from a single alleged victim.

The alleged victim is celebrity publicist Jonathan Hay, who filed a civil lawsuit against Combs last July. Hay's complaint details two separate incidents: one in September 2020 at a warehouse storing memorabilia of the late rapper The Notorious B.I. G., and another in March 2021. He alleges that during the first incident, Combs engaged in sexual misconduct involving one of The Notorious B.I.

G.'s shirts. Hay states the encounters left him suicidal. The second incident allegedly involved further assault. Hay has expressed relief that his claims are being taken seriously by law enforcement, calling it a turning point in his pursuit of accountability.

The District Attorney's Office confirmed that investigators presented their findings last fall and the case remains under review. Combs' legal woes continue to expand.

In addition to the new civil suit from John Doe and the criminal probe stemming from Hay's allegations, he is also dealing with a defamation lawsuit filed by Christopher Wallace Jr. (CJ Wallace), son of The Notorious B.I. G., who was named in Hay's lawsuit for allegedly facilitating access. Wallace denies any wrongdoing and accuses Hay of making false claims. These layered legal battles underscore the seriousness of the charges against Combs, who maintains his innocence across all fronts.

His representative's consistent denial strategy frames all accusers as opportunists, while the plaintiffs emphasize their quest for justice. With multiple investigations and lawsuits pending, the situation for Combs appears increasingly dire as both criminal and civil proceedings advance in different jurisdictions





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Diddy Sean Combs Sexual Assault Lawsuit John Doe Minor Child Actor Hollywood Hills Jonathan Hay Sexual Battery Criminal Probe Los Angeles District Attorney LAPD LASD The Notorious B.I.G. CJ Wallace Defamation Lawsuit Juda Engelmayer

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