Dietary Restriction of Methionine Slows Tumor Growth in Animal Models of Glioma

The study, conducted by a team of scientists at Baylor College of Medicine, the Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital, and collaborating institutions, reveals a connection between diet, gene regulation, and cancer growth in glioma, a severe brain tumor. The researchers found that limiting methionine, an essential amino acid, in the diet destabilized DNA organization and led to cancer cell death, thereby increasing animal survival.

An unexpected lab observation led a team of scientists to discover how diet can influence survival in animal models of glioma, one of the most aggressive and deadly forms of brain cancer .

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine, the Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital, and collaborating institutions report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences how limiting a single nutrient, the amino acid methionine, in the diet destabilized DNA organization and led to cancer cell death and increased animal survival. These findings open new possibilities for treating one of the most challenging forms of brain cancer





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Brain Cancer Diet Amino Acid Cancer Cell Death Animal Survival

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