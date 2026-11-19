A JAMA Neurology study shows digital platforms for APOE and p-tau217 results are as effective as clinician telehealth disclosure for patient knowledge and anxiety.

A comprehensive study published in JAMA Neurology indicates that delivering Alzheimer's disease genetic and biomarker results through digital platforms is noninferior to traditional clinician-mediated telehealth disclosures regarding patient knowledge and psychological well-being. The research, conducted by scientists from the Banner Alzheimer's Institute, the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and Fox Chase Cancer Center, addresses the growing need for scalable methods to share sensitive health data under the United States 21st Century Cures Act. As access to anti-amyloid therapies like lecanemab and donanemab expands, timely and accurate interpretation of risk assessments has become critical for guiding treatment decisions and evaluating associated risks for older adults.

Study Design and Participant Recruitment

The Evaluation of Self-Mediated Alternatives for Risk Testing Education and Return of Results (eSMARTER) trial was a decentralized, fully remote, randomized noninferiority study conducted across the contiguous United States. Recruitment for the study ran from October 2024 to February 2025, with follow-up assessments completed in November 2025. Participants were recruited through GeneMatch, a research enrollment program that provides APOE genotyping and education about genetic risk. The study targeted adults aged 60 to 80 years who had previously undergone APOE testing without result disclosure, had internet access, could speak English, and were willing to provide blood samples. Individuals with elevated depressive symptoms, indicators of suicidality, untreated or unstable major psychiatric illness, or communication difficulties were excluded from participation to ensure the safety and integrity of the data collection process. Of the 13,033 GeneMatch members invited to participate, 2,052 accepted the invitation, and 813 underwent eligibility screening before randomization.

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Digital Platform vs Telehealth Counseling Methods

Participants were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive their APOE test results through a patient-controlled online platform or from a genetic counselor via a telehealth session. The digital intervention offered a choice between a secure web-based platform and a short message service chat option, providing structured educational materials that included necessary information and optional detailed explanations. These materials featured personalized risk estimates for developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia by age 85, allowing participants to process complex genetic data at their own pace. The study design allowed participants to request clinician assistance before, after, or instead of digital disclosure, ensuring a safety net was in place for those who preferred human interaction. Six months after APOE disclosure, participants were offered optional plasma phosphorylated tau 217 testing and disclosure through their assigned method, with a study physician communicating results in the telehealth group while the digital group continued to use the platform.

Measuring Knowledge and Psychological Distress Outcomes

The researchers analyzed blood samples using a research-use-only assay and classified p-tau217 results as negative, intermediate, or positive to evaluate the impact of biomarker disclosure. Primary outcomes focused on changes in Alzheimer's disease-related knowledge, anxiety measured using the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System, and disease-specific distress. Assessments occurred at baseline and at 1 to 7 days, 6 weeks, and 6 months after APOE disclosure, with follow-up after p-tau217 disclosure lasting four weeks. The use of predefined statistical thresholds allowed the researchers to determine whether digital APOE disclosure produced outcomes that were not meaningfully worse than clinician-mediated disclosure. This rigorous methodology ensured that any differences in patient-reported outcomes were attributable to the disclosure method rather than random variation, providing robust evidence for the efficacy of digital health interventions in neurology.

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Addressing Provider Shortages and Regulatory Compliance

The study addresses a critical bottleneck in healthcare delivery, where the limited availability of trained healthcare professionals and the substantial time required for counseling can restrict access to genetic and biomarker information. Under the United States 21st Century Cures Act, most medical test results must be made available to patients without delay, meaning patients may see genetic and biomarker findings without a healthcare professional present. This regulatory requirement has created a scenario where patients often receive sensitive health information through digital platforms rather than directly from a healthcare professional. By demonstrating that digital delivery is noninferior to clinician-mediated telehealth, the study provides a viable solution for scaling up access to Alzheimer's disease risk information. This is particularly important given the increasing adoption of anti-amyloid therapies, which require precise assessment of genetic susceptibility and underlying disease pathology to guide treatment decisions effectively.

Implications for Future Alzheimer's Disease Screening

The findings suggest that digital platforms can enhance disclosure by providing structured education and tailored information without compromising patient understanding or psychological well-being. The ability to deliver results remotely and efficiently addresses the challenge of accessing trained professionals for result interpretation, a problem that is likely to persist as the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and the availability of new treatments increase. Further research is necessary to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of digital disclosure methods across diverse clinical populations, including those with varying levels of health literacy and technological access. The eSMARTER trial results offer a promising pathway for integrating digital health tools into routine clinical practice, potentially reducing the burden on healthcare systems while empowering patients with timely and accurate information about their Alzheimer's disease risk.