Digital ID Scheme Mocked: Optional, Sex Information Omitted, and Delayed Until 2029

Keir Starmer's digital ID scheme faces criticism as it will be optional, omit biological sex information, and is delayed until 2029. Critics call the scheme 'ridiculous' and 'weak management'.

Keir Starmer 's proposed digital ID scheme has faced strong criticism and ridicule following confirmation from a minister that its use will be optional and that the cards will not include a person's biological sex. Darren Jones, the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, provided an update on the initiative, revealing the legislation is not expected to be passed until mid-next year at the earliest, with public availability slated for 2029.

Jones emphasized the voluntary nature of the program, stating that the primary initial function will be verifying the right to work using government-issued identification. The government plans to convene a paid 'people's panel' comprising 120 individuals in Birmingham before the launch to test the ID verification technology's practical application. This announcement has generated significant debate, particularly given rising public opposition to the scheme, as indicated by recent polls. Critics have voiced concerns about the omission of gender and sex information, arguing it undermines the very purpose of identification and potentially complicates practical matters of identification. The scheme's voluntary nature has also been questioned, with some suggesting that it diminishes its effectiveness and raises questions about its true utility in various contexts





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Digital ID Keir Starmer ID Cards Gender Identity

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