Digital Nudges Fail to Sustain Blood Sugar Control in Type 2 Diabetes Trial

A trial by Adelaide University and Flinders University found smartphone nudges reduced post-dinner glucose spikes initially, but effects faded due to message fatigue in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Researchers from Adelaide University and Flinders University conducted a micro-randomized trial involving more than 60 South Australians with type 2 diabetes to determine if smartphone nudges could curb late-night snacking. The study, which ran for two weeks starting on November 12, 2026, utilized an app to deliver image-based reminders 30 minutes after dinner. The primary objective was to assess whether these digital prompts could help participants manage their blood sugar levels by interrupting habitual evening eating patterns.

Micro-Randomized Trial Mechanism

The research team employed an emerging study design where each participant was randomized repeatedly over time rather than receiving a single static assignment. Every evening, the application randomly decided whether to send a specific nudge to the user, allowing scientists to compare nights with reminders against those without for the exact same individual. This approach enabled the tracking of immediate physiological responses to the intervention rather than relying on long-term averages or self-reported data. Participants wore continuous glucose monitors that recorded blood sugar levels around the clock, providing objective sensor data to measure the effect of each nudge on post-dinner glucose spikes in real time.

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Initial Glucose Reduction Results

The platform for the application was developed at the Flinders Digital Health Research Lab to deliver personalized, just-in-time reminders for diabetes management. The system delivered seven different types of nudges suggesting healthy post-dinner activities such as going for a walk, reading a book, or choosing healthier food alternatives. The intent was not to use a heavy-handed behavioral change approach but to provide gentle reminders that encourage healthier daily routines. Lead author Professor Gary Wittert from Adelaide University and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI) noted that late-night snacking has negative impacts on blood sugar levels in people living with type 2 diabetes. The study confirmed that these just-in-time nudges were easy to deliver and did successfully reduce post-dinner snacking glucose spikes during the initial phase of the trial.

Message Fatigue and Engagement Decline

Despite the early positive outcomes, the benefits did not last throughout the two-week period. Professor Wittert explained that the initial reductions in glucose spikes quickly faded as participants became accustomed to the messaging. This phenomenon indicates that while the intervention showed promise, it suffered from message fatigue over time. Dr. Lijun Zhao, the study's first author and Research Fellow in Digital Health at Flinders University, stated that the aim is to briefly interrupt automatic, habitual decision-making processes to create an opportunity for reflection. However, the data revealed that repeated exposure to the same prompts diminished their effectiveness, requiring the team to explore ways to make the application more effective through better personalization and timing of message delivery.

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Demographic Engagement Patterns

The trial achieved a high engagement rate of almost 90% among the participants, though distinct demographic differences emerged in how reminders were handled. Data indicated that men and younger participants were significantly more likely to view the reminders faster than women and older adults. This variance in engagement suggests that a one-size-fits-all digital intervention may not be sufficient for all patient groups. Dr. Zhao emphasized that the ability to test digital prompts in real time against objective sensor data could be used to fine-tune interventions for many chronic conditions beyond just diabetes. The study was supported by researchers from Diabetes SA and highlighted the need for further research into reinforcing supports, including links to more useful information and scientific resources to improve long-term use.

Published Findings and Future Directions

The findings from this two-week micro-randomized trial have been published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. The results underscore the complexity of digital health interventions for chronic disease management, showing that while technology can initiate behavioral change, sustaining it requires adaptive strategies. Future iterations of such applications will likely focus on preventing message fatigue by dynamically adjusting the content and timing of nudges based on individual user responses. By leveraging continuous glucose monitoring data, researchers aim to develop more robust tools that can effectively support patients in maintaining healthier habits over extended periods without causing digital burnout.