Digital Underground Member Cleetis Mack Dies Suddenly

Cleetis Mack, known as 'Clee' and a member of the 90s hip-hop group Digital Underground, has passed away. The cause of death is currently unknown. The group is known for launching the career of Tupac Shakur and their hit song 'The Humpty Dance'. This loss follows the death of Shock G in 2021.

The music world is mourning the loss of Cleetis Mack , a valued member of the influential 90s hip-hop group Digital Underground . News of his sudden passing broke recently, leaving fans and fellow artists alike in shock.

As of now, the cause of death remains undisclosed, and his age has not been publicly released. Representatives for Digital Underground have been contacted for comment, but have yet to respond. Mack, affectionately known as 'Clee' within the group and by fans, joined Digital Underground in 1993, becoming an integral part of a collective that significantly impacted the landscape of hip-hop.

The group, originally formed in Oakland, California in 1987 by Shock G (Gregory Jacobs), Chopmaster J (Jimi Dright), and Kenny-K (Kenneth Waters), was renowned for its innovative sound and vibrant stage presence. Digital Underground wasn't just a musical act; it was a breeding ground for talent, most notably launching the career of the iconic Tupac Shakur. The impact of Digital Underground on hip-hop culture is undeniable, and Mack played a crucial role in that legacy.

He first appeared on a single with the group, 'Wussup Wit the Luv,' alongside Tupac Shakur, showcasing his ability to collaborate with and elevate rising stars. This collaboration highlights the group’s commitment to fostering new talent and pushing creative boundaries. The loss of Mack is particularly poignant given the previous tragedies the group has endured. Just five years ago, in April 2021, Digital Underground lost its charismatic frontman and founding member, Shock G, at the age of 57.

His death, ruled an accidental overdose resulting from a combination of alcohol, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, deeply affected the entire hip-hop community. The group has faced considerable grief in recent years, and Mack’s passing adds another layer of sorrow to their history. The representative for Digital Underground expressed the profound impact of Mack’s death, stating that he leaves ‘a void in our Digital Underground family and in our hearts that can never truly be filled.

’ They further described him as ‘more than a part of the movement -- he was part of the soul behind it, bringing warmth, loyalty, and quiet strength to everyone around him. ’ Digital Underground’s influence extends beyond launching Tupac Shakur’s career.

The group achieved mainstream success with their 1990 hit, 'The Humpty Dance,' a playful and infectious track that topped the Billboard Rap Singles chart, reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and secured a spot at number seven on the R&B charts. This song, with its distinctive beat and humorous lyrics, became a cultural phenomenon, solidifying Digital Underground’s place in music history. Shakur’s early connection to the group was pivotal to his rise to fame.

He initially joined Digital Underground as a roadie and dancer before showcasing his lyrical talent on their 1991 song 'Same Song' and accompanying music video. Shock G further nurtured Shakur’s career by co-producing his debut album, '2Pacalypse Now,' in 1991, and collaborating on the single 'I Get Around' from his second album in 1993.

The untimely death of Tupac Shakur in September 1996, following a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, remains unsolved, adding another tragic chapter to the story of those connected to Digital Underground. Cleetis Mack’s passing serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the enduring legacy of those who have shaped the music we love. His contributions to Digital Underground and the broader hip-hop community will undoubtedly be remembered and celebrated for years to come





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