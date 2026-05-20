Dignity and compassion for women who allege rape on reality TV show

Kimberly Bond discusses why certain ideologies suggesting that women who choose to appear on reality TV shows should 'deserve' whatever happens to them, then talks about the bravery and respect all such women deserve.

Your inbox is about to become a better place. Sign up for exclusive content from our editors and never miss out on the best from the magazine and stylist.co.uk again.alleged they had been raped, the world rightly reacted with horror.

But in certain corners of the internet, rhetoric has been growing that women who choose to appear on reality TV somehow ‘deserve’ whatever happens to them. Here, Kimberly Bond discusses why this view is so abhorrent – and why anyone alleging assault should be treated with dignity and compassion.

The three women who alleged they were victims of sexual misconduct on national television have faced unwarranted derision from onlookers who are scathing about their decision to appear onTwo women, who have the right to remain anonymous, allege they were raped while they were on the show (their two on-screen husbands have denied the allegations). A third, Shona Manderson, alleges that her partner, Bradley Skelly, ejaculated inside her without her consent. Skelly has also categorically denied the allegations.

Traumatised, dismissed, ignored: all the ways women are being let down by the systems in place to protect them Naturally, the reaction to the documentary was one of horror at the idea that this potentially could have happened on one of TV's most popular programmes. However, in the darker corners of social media, sympathy for the women was limited.

The resulting comments were abhorrent and firmly placed blame on the women who spoke out (as opposed to the men who have allegedly committed the actions). Repeating the comments merely gives them the oxygen of attention, but the consensus among the naysayers was that those who choose to appear on a show calledis a self-billed social experiment where single people are matched by dating experts.

Instead of traditional courtship, the pair immediately get wed on first meeting in a mock ceremony. After a ‘honeymoon’, the pair go on to live together, and their brimming romance is reviewed every week by a council of experts and at the show's weekly dinner parties. The format encourages each pair to live as an authentically married couple from the offset – even encouraging sharing the intimate frontier of the bedroom from day one





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Reality TV Viewers' Reactions Women Who Allege Assault Social Media Comments Bravery Of Victims

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