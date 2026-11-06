Dino Donaldson Jailed for Life for Murdering Anojan Gnaneswaran in Twickenham

Dino Donaldson receives a minimum 23-year sentence for the brutal stabbing of accounting student Anojan Gnaneswaran at Strawberry Hill station in January 2024.

Dino Donaldson has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years for the murder of Anojan Gnaneswaran at a railway station in south-west London. The conviction follows a retrial at the Old Bailey, where the court found Donaldson guilty of stabbing the 21-year-old accounting student to death in January 2024. The violent incident occurred at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham, where tensions over a drug transaction escalated into a fatal confrontation between two groups of young men.

Details of the January 2024 Murder

The fatal attack took place shortly after midnight on January 9 2024, when Donaldson followed Mr. Gnaneswaran onto the railway tracks and stabbed him in the chest. According to court testimony, the violence began on the platform when a fight broke out between two groups over a drug deal involving £50 for 10 MDMA tablets. An initial interaction involving Mr. Gnaneswaran and his younger brother Ashvin developed into a confrontation, leading to Mr. Gnaneswaran being stabbed in the abdomen before he fled onto the tracks.

Also read Train tracks murderer who bragged and laughed about attack on student jailed for life

Donaldson pursued the victim and delivered a second fatal blow while Mr. Gnaneswaran was lying on the tracks. Judge Angela Rafferty KC described the killing as savage and merciless, noting that Donaldson targeted a helpless young man on the ground. The victim, who studied accounting and finance, died at the scene shortly after the assault. Donaldson, who was 19 years old at the time of the attack, did not attempt to flee immediately but remained in the area.

Apprehension and Evidence of Remorse

Less than an hour after the murder, CCTV footage captured Donaldson on a night bus smiling and laughing. In this footage, he is seen reaching out to shake someone's hand before exchanging a fist-bump with another individual. Security recordings also included audio from a doorbell camera where Donaldson boasted about his actions, stating: 'I stabbed him through the back bro, I stabbed him fully.' He added: 'I watched it and I felt it go in him, yeah.'

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Three days after the attack, police officers arrested Donaldson at his home in Ealing, west London. Officers discovered him hiding in a cupboard and subsequently found 74 wraps of crack and heroin in his bedroom, with a street value exceeding £1,000. These actions provided clear evidence of his lack of remorse and contributed to the severity of his sentencing. The court heard that Donaldson had previously been convicted of possession of a knife in a separate trial at Southwark Crown Court in 2025.

Impact on Family and Victim Profile

Mr. Gnaneswaran was widely respected as an academically gifted student and a talented athlete who held a black belt in karate. He had competed in both the World and European championships before his untimely death. His father, Nesar Gnaneswaran, read a statement to the court describing his son as much-loved and talented. He expressed the profound impact of the loss, stating that their family would never be the same and that the tragedy extended far beyond what could be written down.

Mr. Gnaneswaran's brother Ashvin, who witnessed the murder, also provided a statement to the court. He described his refusal to believe his brother had died, continuing CPR even after Mr. Gnaneswaran stopped breathing. Ashvin noted that he knew he would never meet anyone like his brother again. The court heard that Donaldson had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess class A drugs related to the purchase of ecstasy tablets from the victim.

Sentencing and Legal Consequences

On Friday, Judge Angela Rafferty KC handed down the life sentence with a minimum term of 23 years at the Old Bailey. She highlighted that what began as an unpleasant encounter rapidly descended into violent chaos, with tensions rising as members of Donaldson's group were challenged. Donaldson's barrister, Dean George KC, presented mitigating factors, citing a history of substantial trauma and punishment verified by social services. However, these claims did not reduce the length of the custodial sentence.

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In addition to the life sentence for murder, Donaldson received a concurrent six-month imprisonment for the drug conspiracy charge. BTP Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell condemned Donaldson as a remorseless criminal who stole a young man's future. He emphasized that Donaldson showed cowardice by arming himself with a knife and never accepting responsibility for his crime. The jury ultimately saw through Donaldson's lies, leading to his conviction and the lengthy prison term he must now serve.