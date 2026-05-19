Dirty Sofas: A Summer Beverage Trend That's Taking Over the Internet

The article discusses the sudden resurgence of the 'dirty' soda trend, which involves creating creamy, sugary drinks using soda machines like the SodaStream. It highlights popular flavors like Dirty Dr. Pepper and the Twisted Flamingo from Sonic, as well as tips for creating at-home dirty sodas.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more It seems dirty soda s have officially taken over the internet, and we have a feeling they aren’t going anywhere.

As avid fans of the decadent, creamy soda mash-ups, we must say that the sudden resurgence has been extremely welcome. With the Swig Drinks chain sparking curiosity out of the viral show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the beverage trend has now moved on to other major staples, including McDonald's and Sonic. SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Turn plain sparkling water into viral dirty sodas, custom mocktails and fizzy drinks in seconds with this fan-favorite SodaStream machine.

It’s the easiest way to recreate the internet’s latest drink obsession right from your kitchen counter. And it’s on sale with code WELCOME2026. $85 (was $100) ShopMcDonald’s just launched in May a lineup of multiple ‘dirty’ sodas that include creative flavors, such as Sprite Berry Blast (aka blue raspberry flavored). And Sonic has a Shirley Temple inspired drink called the Twisted Flamingo that has become a personal favorite of ours.

Make your summer dirty with the SodaStream! Whip up deletable fizzy, creamy sips instantly But the buzzy beverage trend has also sparked a dark side... empty wallets! If you are as addicted to the sugary, creamy concoctions as I am you know that the price of buying them adds up. That’s why this summer I am revamping my SodaStream into an elite at-home dirty soda setup.

HSN has my model for just $85 right now when you use code WELCOME2026. The trend that sparked 1,000 sodas! Arguably the most popular flavor for the last decade, and especially with its recent popularity resurgence, is the Dirty Dr. Pepper. I’ve indulged in them across all major dirty soda destinations and even local spots, such as Cool Sips in New York City.

The key to creating the perfect dirty soda actually has nearly nothing to do with the soda itself. To tackle making your own refreshers at-home it comes down to flavors, ice, and cream! RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share Sippers agree that pebble ice is the real secret to dirty sodas addictive quality. You must pre-fill your cup fully with crushed ice to ensure maximum ratio.

We suggest snagging one off of HSN with discount code WELCOME2026. Bring the fizz to you with the ultimate at-home dirty soda set-ups that will have you saving money and time! From there you can fizz-up your water instantly using the SodaStream and add in flavors that partner with the appliance, such as Pepsi or MUG Root Beer. Mix it up by adding other combinations such as splashes of vanilla, coconut, or caramel!

But my favorite part of the creative process is by far adding in the sweet cream. Many recipes use half-and-half or coconut cream but you can explore with many variations of cream based options. I personally love to use the Delight canned coffee creamers. Not sure where to start?

Here are a few go-to flavors that sippers around the country keep making online. Turn orange soda into a creamy orange creamsicle by adding vanilla syrup, a splash of half-and-half, and plenty of ice for the ultimate nostalgic sugar rush. If you are a fan of dirty soda it is time to seriously invest in a SodaStream before you go broke this summer. Snag it off HSN and all the other supplies you need on sale with code WELCOME2026





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Dirty Soda Sodastream Mcdonald's Sonic Dirty Dr. Pepper Twisted Flamingo Pebble Ice Fizz-Up Water Flavors Ice Cream

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