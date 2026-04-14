Disabled Aspiring Binman Rejected by Council for Third Time After Unpaid Internship

A young man with disabilities, who completed a nine-month unpaid internship with Southampton City Council, has been rejected for a binman position for a third time, sparking criticism and raising questions about the council's recruitment practices.

Bryan Rowe, a 21-year-old aspiring binman with ADHD and myotonic dystrophy, a form of muscular dystrophy, has been rejected by Southampton City Council for a binman position for a third time. Despite completing a nine-month unpaid internship with the council and being invited for an interview after two previous rejections, Mr. Rowe was ultimately turned down, leaving him and his family devastated. The situation has sparked criticism of the council's hiring process and the impact it has had on Mr. Rowe's aspirations and self-esteem. Mr. Rowe's repeated rejections highlight the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in securing employment and raise questions about the fairness and inclusivity of the council's recruitment practices. His mother, Claire Rowe, has expressed her deep disappointment and frustration with the council's decision, emphasizing the emotional toll it has taken on her son. This case underscores the broader issue of providing equal opportunities for disabled individuals.

Mr. Rowe's journey to become a binman began with a nine-month unpaid internship with Southampton City Council, where he worked as a lorry loader. During this period, he consistently demonstrated enthusiasm, punctuality, and a strong work ethic. His mother stated that the council had no issues with his performance during the internship. Despite this, Mr. Rowe was initially rejected twice for the binman role. Following these rejections, the council acknowledged an error in the application process and invited him for an interview, raising hopes of a positive outcome. However, after the interview, he received a third rejection, described by his mother as a 'cruel and unfair kick in the teeth.' The council’s rejection has deeply affected Mr. Rowe, causing him to question his abilities and feel discouraged about his future prospects. Ms. Rowe stated that she spent the weekend trying to console her son and reassure him of his worth, highlighting the emotional impact of the situation on the family. She expressed her belief that the council should have been clear about its assessment of her son's capabilities earlier in the process rather than raising and dashing his hopes.

The council’s response to the situation has been criticized for its perceived lack of sensitivity. Southampton City Council stated that it receives a high volume of applications and would not comment on individual candidates. A spokesperson added that the applications and interviews followed the council's recruitment process. This stance has been met with further criticism, as it does not address the specific circumstances of Mr. Rowe’s case. Ms. Rowe has filed a formal complaint with the council and has been told that the recruitment services are being reviewed. She also noted that after leaving college last summer, Mr. Rowe has been trying to find a similar role with other local authorities and private waste businesses, but without success. This string of rejections has left Mr. Rowe feeling defeated. His mother shared that the repeated disappointments have made him feel that he is not good enough and that no one wants him. The council’s actions and lack of adequate support reflect a lack of understanding about the difficulties disabled individuals have to go through in the search for employment. The case underscores the need for greater emphasis on inclusive recruitment practices and for better support for individuals with disabilities who are seeking employment. This story highlights the importance of fair and transparent recruitment processes, particularly for disabled applicants, and of providing a supportive and encouraging environment for those who are seeking to enter the workforce.





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