Disabled Campaigner Urges Free Companion Bus Passes to Ease Financial Burden and Boost Eco-Friendly Travel

A disabled campaigner reveals spending over £15,000 on disability costs since 2023 and calls for free companion passes on public transport to help carers travel without extra fees, arguing it would make eco-friendly options more accessible and affordable for disabled people.

Laurel, a 42-year-old disabled campaigner, is advocating for a truly inclusive companion pass on public transport that would allow carers to travel for free, without being tied to disability benefits like PIP.

She highlights the overwhelming financial burden of disability, having spent over £15,000 on disability-related costs since her health deteriorated in 2023. This includes expenses for a power wheelchair rental at £257 per week and often using her carer's car because mileage costs can be cheaper than a carer's round-trip bus fare. Laurel explains that while she can sometimes travel independently in her power wheelchair, many journeys require assistance, making companion passes essential for expanding transport choices and promoting eco-friendly travel.

She notes that disabled people face an average additional £1,000 per month to maintain the same standard of living as non-disabled people, a figure that aligns with her experience. Laurel expresses frustration that public transport remains unaffordable and inaccessible for many disabled individuals, preventing them from making environmentally conscious choices despite being up to four times more likely to die in natural disasters.

She urges policymakers to involve disabled people in decisions to create more inclusive and sustainable transport policies, emphasizing that companion passes would empower disabled people to use buses safely and affordably when possible, reducing the financial and administrative stress of managing disability





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Disabled Companion Pass Public Transport Accessibility Disability Costs Eco-Friendly Travel Carer Travel Expenses PIP Benefits Disability Financial Burden

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