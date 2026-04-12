Disabled Gym-Goer Lambasts Leisure Centre After £300 Parking Fine Fiasco

A disabled gym member, Marcus Le-Count, is disputing £300 in parking fines issued by Arcadia Leisure Centre. Despite an apology and rescinding of fines from GLL, he says the apology is disingenuous, citing unclear parking regulations and a lack of prior notice. He plans to protest and is concerned about the impact on others.

Marcus Le-Count, a 63-year-old disabled individual, has voiced strong criticism of the Arcadia Leisure Centre , managed by Better and run by GLL, following the issuance of £300 in parking fines . Le-Count, who re-joined the gym to alleviate arthritis symptoms, parked his mobility car, displaying a valid blue badge, in a designated accessible parking space.

His ordeal began on March 17th when he parked outside the gym, and he subsequently received a letter from UK Parking Patrol Office demanding £100 for a parking charge. Initially taken aback, Le-Count was even more distressed to learn that two further fines were on the way. The parking firm claimed he had failed to register his vehicle's presence, a new protocol introduced since his last membership. He insists he was unaware of this requirement when he signed up for his new contract with Better. He considers the situation an honest mistake, emphasizing the lack of prior notification during the contract signing process.\Le-Count received two more letters for parking infractions on March 18th and 20th, culminating in a total of £300 in charges. Describing the new parking system as a legal scam, Le-Count is concerned that other individuals will face similar issues. While GLL issued an apology and rescinded the fines, acknowledging the error, Le-Count remains unconvinced. He views the apology as insincere, particularly as it followed the intervention of the Manchester Evening News. Le-Count plans to protest outside the gym, distributing leaflets to alert other patrons about potential parking fines. He explains the incident has caused significant worry and stress, exacerbated by his limited income and reliance on benefits. He feels aggrieved that Better, a charitable social enterprise, put him through this, especially as he struggled to reach customer service. His frustration is compounded by the fact that he has since had to cancel his gym membership, which was intended to aid his arthritis through swimming. Le-Count claims he parked in the same spot without issue during his previous gym membership. He believes the signage in the car park is inadequate in warning drivers and is critical of what he views as a loophole in parking regulations. \He argues that Better should have proactively informed existing and new members about the new parking rules. He highlights the impact on his fixed income, and describes the whole experience as a tremendous inconvenience, leading him to cancel his gym membership, which was crucial for his arthritis treatment. Le-Count is not satisfied with the explanation and the apology because he believes they were forced upon the leisure centre due to media pressure. He expressed his strong dissatisfaction with the organization, pointing out the contradiction between their charitable status and the stress he endured. He believes the signage is difficult to read. He also criticizes the fine amount, noting its proximity to the threshold considered legally excessive. He underscores that other gym members have also encountered similar issues. He says he wants to be the voice for others who are being caught out, and he is determined to make a statement. A GLL spokesperson confirmed that fines had been cancelled, and issued an apology to the customer for the inconvenience. The situation highlights the complexity of parking regulations, their impact on vulnerable individuals, and the importance of clear communication from organizations. It also raises questions about the ethics of implementing parking systems that could potentially penalize customers, especially those with disabilities or those on fixed incomes





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