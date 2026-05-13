Disabled Worker Wins Huge Payout After Pilkington UK Unlawfully Dismisses Him

A former employee of Pilkington UK Limited has been awarded over 329,000 pounds after a tribunal found he was victims of disability discrimination following a dismissal based on surveillance footage.

Alan Jones, a long-serving employee from St Helens in Merseyside, has successfully secured a substantial financial settlement totaling more than 329,000 pounds after a protracted legal battle against his former employer, Pilkington UK Limited.

Mr. Jones had been a dedicated member of the company staff since the 1980s, contributing decades of loyalty and hard work to the organization. However, his professional journey took a tragic turn when he developed radiation-induced neuropathy as a side effect of intensive cancer treatment. This debilitating chronic condition led to significant muscle loss in his dominant shoulder and was accompanied by severe depression, which collectively rendered him unfit for his duties.

Throughout the legal proceedings, it was officially acknowledged by all involved parties that Mr. Jones was disabled, a status that should have afforded him specific protections and support under employment law. The conflict began when Pilkington UK Limited decided to place Mr. Jones under covert surveillance. The company acted upon reports suggesting that the employee was engaging in physical activities and wearing work boots while he was officially signed off sick.

The surveillance footage eventually captured a brief moment where Mr. Jones was accompanying a friend on a farming-related errand. In the video, he was seen briefly lifting a small bag of potatoes and assisting with a hosepipe. The management at Pilkington interpreted these minor actions as definitive evidence that Mr. Jones was secretly employed elsewhere and was performing tasks inconsistent with his claimed medical condition.

Consequently, in October 2019, the company dismissed him from his position. However, the Employment Tribunal later highlighted a critical failure on the part of the company: they had made the decision to fire him without seeking updated medical evidence to verify whether such activities were truly incompatible with his specific disability. With the backing of Unite the Union and Thompsons Solicitors, Mr. Jones launched a legal challenge claiming disability discrimination.

In August 2021, the Employment Tribunal ruled in his favor, stating that the dismissal was based on a mistaken belief directly linked to his disability, which constituted unlawful discrimination. Pilkington attempted to challenge this decision through an appeal in April 2023, but the Employment Appeal Tribunal dismissed the appeal. The court reaffirmed that employers who act on assumptions regarding a disabled worker's health without proper medical verification are liable for discrimination.

This victory resulted in the order for Pilkington to pay Mr. Jones over 329,000 pounds in compensation. Reflecting on the ordeal, Mr. Jones described the past six years as an extremely stressful period where he felt his character was unfairly attacked. He expressed deep disappointment that after decades of service, he was met with suspicion and surveillance rather than the support he expected during a health crisis.

He noted that being filmed in secret made him feel violated and vilified, leaving him with a lasting sense of paranoia regarding the motives of others. He also mentioned that his previous role as a union representative might have contributed to the company's hostility toward him. Legal experts, including Bernie Wentworth from Thompsons Solicitors and Stephen Pinder from Unite, emphasized that this case serves as a stern warning to all employers.

They stressed that surveillance and assumptions cannot override professional medical evidence, and that the law protects disabled workers from being penalized based on misconceptions about their physical limitations





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