Disappearance of Autistic Teen Will Barkley in Walhalla Bushland Sparks Massive Search

Victoria Police continue the urgent search for 17-year-old Will Barkley, who vanished during his first camping trip in Walhalla East. His mother Elizabeth Barkley remains hopeful despite grave fears for the teen's safety in treacherous terrain.

The desperate search for 17-year-old Will Barkley has entered its third day as authorities scramble to locate the autistic teenager who vanished without a trace in the remote bushland of Walhalla East, Victoria. Police hold grave fears for the Latrobe Valley teen, who was last seen on Friday afternoon near Stoney Creek Road and the T2 Track while camping with a friend. The operation involves dozens of police resources and State Emergency Service volunteers combing the rugged, treacherous terrain as weather conditions worsened over the weekend, raising concerns about Will's survival.

Details of Vanishing at Walhalla Campsite

Will Barkley, who has level two autism requiring substantial support, was wearing only a pair of shorts and work boots at the time he went missing. His mother, Elizabeth Barkley, had dropped him off at the campsite shortly before the incident occurred. Will had set up camp with his friend before returning to the drop-off area to collect remaining gear, including an esky. While police located the esky, there was no sign of Will, who has not been seen since. He is described as being 190cm tall with a thin build.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Apologizes for Extramarital Affair Amid Security Probe

Mother Elizabeth Barkley Clings to Hope

Elizabeth Barkley described her son's disappearance as one of her worst nightmares, telling reporters that she has barely slept or eaten since the alarm was raised. She emphasized that Will is a mum's boy and would be scared and missing her greatly during this ordeal. Ms Barkley expressed hope that her son is curled up somewhere asleep, noting that he is a deep sleeper. She stated that his first camping trip meant he was unfamiliar with the rugged terrain, increasing the risk that he became disoriented and lost his way in the bush.

Advertisement

Police Superintendent Melanie Hamshere Addresses Concerns

Superintendent Melanie Hamshere of Victoria Police addressed the media regarding the ongoing investigation, confirming that the search is continuing as of Monday. She stated that authorities are certainly concerned and have deployed a number of resources to look for Will because the longer he is out there, the more difficult it becomes for him to survive. The police highlighted the dangers of the local environment, noting that Will may have become disoriented in the challenging landscape. They are urging anyone with information to come forward immediately to assist in the recovery effort.

Historical Context and Ongoing Search Operations

This case echoes a previous incident in the state, where 14-year-old William Callaghan was found alive after spending two nights alone in dense bushland at Mount Disappointment in the north. That event occurred six years ago and remains a reference point for search and rescue operations involving vulnerable individuals in similar environments. In the current case, the focus remains on the immediate recovery of Will Barkley in the Walhalla East region. Authorities are working tirelessly to ensure he is found safe, with the clock ticking against the deteriorating weather and physical conditions of the teen.