Disclosure Day: Mixed Reviews but Fans Praised Emily Blunt's Performance

Disclosure Day, directed by Steven Spielberg, follows Emily Blunt's meteorologist and Josh O'Connor's cybersecurity expert whistleblower who find themselves at the center of a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets. Despite mixed reviews, fans praised Emily Blunt's performance in the movie.

Disclosure Day fans have been left 'disappointed' as they agreed that the last 20 minutes of Steven Spielberg 's film 'is the best bit'. The film follows Emily Blunt 's meteorologist and Josh O'Connor's cybersecurity expert whistleblower who find themselves at the center of a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets.

Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and Eve Hewson also star. The sci-fi film was released in UK cinemas on Wednesday, but has received mixed reviews from moviegoers. Despite the mixed reviews, fans were quick to praise Emily's performance in the movie





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Disclosure Day Steven Spielberg Emily Blunt Josh O'connor Colin Firth Colman Domingo Eve Hewson Sci-Fi Film Mixed Reviews Fans Praised Emily Blunt's Performance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Shine at 'Disclosure Day' Premiere in New YorkEmily Blunt and John Krasinski attended the premiere of Emily's new sci-fi film 'Disclosure Day' in New York, showing affection and support. The couple, married for 16 years, continue to be Hollywood's strongest match.

Read more »

Emily Blunt Stuns at Premiere of New Film Disclosure DayActress Emily Blunt turned heads in a stunning cream gown as she attended the premiere of her new film Disclosure Day in New York's Lincoln Center. The film, directed by Steven Spielberg, stars Blunt as Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist and former journalist at the centre of a massive government conspiracy unravelling. The movie has received widespread acclaim, with many praising Blunt's 'incredible' performance.

Read more »

Disclosure Day is Emily Blunt's best-ever performanceSteven Spielberg's new alien movie has hope and heart to rival 'E.T.' - and an Oscar-worthy cast

Read more »

Steven Spielberg's controversial Disclosure Day will enrage conspiracy theoristsThe pioneer of the summer blockbuster is back with a slice of alien-adjacent action.

Read more »