Discover a Bug-Free Summer with PartyLite's Wild Lemongrass Citronella Incense Sticks

PartyLite's Wild Lemongrass Citronella Incense Sticks are a clever solution to keep mosquitoes away while enjoying outdoor activities. These sticks, infused with a zesty summer blend of lemongrass and citronella, deter mosquitoes while leaving a lovely scent behind. They are easy to use and can be used as an alternative to overpowering citronella fragrances.

The arrival of May means longer evenings and milder temperatures, with many of us enjoying time off unwinding outdoors, making the most of our gardens, patios and balconies.

However, alongside the seasonal pleasures of warmer weather comes a rather unwelcome consequence - mosquitoes. These bothersome insects emerge from April throughout summer with numbers peaking in May, often appearing uninvited at outdoor gatherings and leaving people with red, itchy and occasionally unsightly bites. Anyone who has ever been bitten will be well aware that once a bite appears, it can take an eternity to clear up.

However, shrewd shoppers have discovered a method to 'keep bugs at bay', resulting in a summer of 'no mosquito bites'. PartyLite's Wild Lemongrass Citronella Incense Sticks 'work wonders for all kinds of bugs including mosquitos', deterring them while simultaneously leaving a 'lovely scent' behind. Infused with a zesty summer blend of lemongrass and citronella, enriched with water flowers and musk, mosquitoes may loathe the aroma, but customers certainly don't.

One shopper wrote: 'Love using this anytime we spend time out on our patio. I use them with a few of the same scent candles and we are protected from pests and there is a lovely scent in the air.

' A second customer noted: 'I always make sure to order the scent sticks because it really does keep the mosquitoes away; plus they smell lovely instead of those awful ones that give you a headache. I've been using these outside on my patio for years. Great for up at the cottage too.

' Partylite Incense Sticks Ward of bugs and mosquitos this summer Fragranced with a zesty summer bouquet of lemongrass and citronella enriched with water flowers and musk. £19.95 Partylite Buy here Unlike overpowering citronella fragrances, the PartyLite sticks 'have a subtle fragrance for those who do not like a strong scent' and according to another reviewer 'they work better than anything else I've tried', reports the Express.

To use, position the Incense Sticks upright in soil or sand, igniting them when spending time outdoors. According to PartyLite, each stick burns for three hours, with customers confirming this claim, with one stating they 'last a good 3 to 4 hours burning' with another customer exclaiming 'I lit one when I went to sit outside in the evening, and no mosquito bites!

' Each pack of 12 costs £19.95 and one buyer 'honestly couldn't believe the size of the incense', continuing: 'They are huge and work wonderfully! Love the smell! I am very happy with them.

' Using the incense sticks can cause 'mess' from the ash fall, so they may not be suitable for all. Another option is the PartyLite Wild Lemongrass Citronella Scented Jar Candle (£27.95) which also 'protects from unwanted pests'. Alternatively, there's the same scent in a £10.95 Fragrance Oil. Another way to ward off mosquitos is with the Thermacell Halo Mini Patio Shield Repeller (£34.99 at Lakeland).

It creates a heat activated repellent mat for a 15ft zone of protection. There's also this HTU Ultrasonic Mosquito Repeller Bracelet for £7.99 at Amazon which uses ultrasonic waves to disrupt a mosquito's path and keep them at bay. There is also the HTU Ultrasonic Mosquito Repeller Bracelet for £7.99 at Amazon, which utilises ultrasonic waves to disrupt a mosquito's path and keep them at a distance.

From summer barbecues to evening gatherings, the PartyLite Incense Sticks could transform outdoor entertaining into a bug-free experience throughout mosquito season. One enthusiastic camper revealed they are now 'hooked' after taking them on a trip, noting 'as are many of my friends that camp'. Shoppers can explore the full PartyLite Citronella range here





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Mosquitoes Bug Repellent Citronella Lemongrass Summer Outdoor Entertaining Partylite Incense Sticks Fragrance Oil Thermacell Halo Mini Patio Shield Repeller HTU Ultrasonic Mosquito Repeller Bracelet

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