Discover the picturesque village of Downham, just an hour's drive from Liverpool

Downham, located in the Ribble Valley district of Lancashire, is a charming village with stone-built cottages, 15th century architecture, and unspoiled landscapes. Visitors can enjoy walks at the foot of Pendle Hill, visit the Assheton Arms, and try traditional country pub classics.

A village that's just over an hour's drive away from Liverpool is like stepping back in time. Downham , located in the Ribble Valley district of Lancashire , is home to stone-built cottages, 15th century architecture and unspoiled landscapes.

It is also one of the loveliest villages, according to Visit Lancashire's website. If you're looking for a picturesque village to visit outside of Merseyside, then Downham is around an hour and 15 minute drive from Nestled at the foot of Pendle Hill, there are plenty of walks for visitors to try, with some starting at the main car park located in the village.

The car park on West Lane is free, according to Parkopedia, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Google Reviews. Wandering through Downham, visitors might be left scratching their heads. Unlike other villages, its charming stone cottages lack modern fixtures such as TV aerials, power lines, or satellite dishes. The power lines are cleverly hidden beneath the unmarked roads to maintain the village's historical appeal.

This has made it the perfect location for period dramas, which might make it recognisable to some visitors. The village has welcomed many filmmakers through the years, with British film Whistle Down the Wind, comedy drama Born and Bred, and BBC supernatural thriller The Secret of Crickley Hall reportedly filmed in the area. Downham is one of the few villages in the UK that has been under the care of the same family lineage for over 500 years.

According to the Downham Village website, the Assheton family is responsible for keeping the village and surrounding well managed estate. The Assheton Arms is described as a true country inn, where visitors will find traditional low beams, flagstone floors and beautiful views from its front patio of neighbouring hills. On the menu, visitors will find a selection of country pub classics, including fish and chips, cheese and onion pie, and braised lamb shank.

It is around a six minute walk from the West Lane car park, but does have its own for customers





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Downham Lancashire Ribble Valley Pendle Hill Assheton Arms

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arne Slot made 'insulting' remark to new Liverpool signings before sackingThe former Liverpool boss was sacked last week and has since been replaced by Andoni Iraola

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague fans discover huge telltale clue that 'reveals baby gender'Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury shared a snap of their newborn on Instagram and fans believe they have worked out the gender

Read more »

Liverpool appoint Andoni Iraola as new managerOfficially announced, Liverpool appoint Andoni Iraola as new manager.

Read more »

I Went To Seoul To Discover The Future Of Beauty – Here’s What I FoundThe Seoul beauty treatments worth flying 5,500 miles for

Read more »