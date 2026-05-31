Discover the Prettiest Walking Route in the UK

The Peak District walking route is a must-visit destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers. With breathtaking mountain views, waterfalls, and a 19th-century rock tunnel, this route has something for everyone. It's family-friendly, easy to navigate, and offers a range of activities to enjoy along the way.

Check out this Peak District walking route which has been named the prettiest in the UK. It features breathtaking mountain views , waterfalls and so much more, plus it's just two hours away from Liverpool, this walking route is well-worth a visit.

One woman even went as far as naming it the prettiest walk in the UK - and if you've already checked it out, you'll see where she's coming from. Not only are there mountain views to take in, but rocky waterfalls and so much more. This walking route is family-friendly and just 4.5 miles in total. It circles a pristine lake surrounded by dramatic fells, while the somewhat flat route takes about 2 to 3 hours to accomplish.

If that's not enough to tempt you, it also features beautiful woodlands, gorgeous mountain reflections and a 19th-century rock tunnel. Some of the best things to do along the route include exploring the 19th-century tunnel. You can also view and take photos of the famous lone pine trees at the southern tip of the lake.

When you've done all that, there's a short detour you can take just off the main road where you can see Sour Milk Gill, a beautiful, swirling cascade originating from Bleaberry Tarn. And finally, if you love a wild swim you can do that in the shallows along the lakeshore. Alternatively, take a short trip to the nearby Warnscale Beck to enjoy popular, natural plunge pools and waterfalls.

The journey from Liverpool can take approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes by car, covering 115 miles. Driving is the easiest route as you can take the M6 North towards the Lake District. Exit at Junction 40 Penrith and head west towards Keswick on the A66. Just before Keswick, be sure to take the slip road and follow the signs for the A66 West towards Cockermouth.

After turn left off the A66 onto the B5289 and follow the scenic route through the Borrowdale valley or via Newlands Pass to Buttermere





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Peak District's Prettiest Walk Named: A 2-Hour Journey from LancashireThis family-friendly walking route in the Peak District offers breathtaking mountain views, rocky waterfalls, and a 19th-century tunnel. It's just a two-hour journey from Lancashire and can be completed within 2 to 3 hours.

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