Manchester United drew 2-2 at Sporting Lisbon in a chaotic Champions League match marked by controversial refereeing, a disallowed goal, and a red card, leaving Mauricio Pochettino still without a win.

Manchester United drew 2-2 at Sporting Lisbon in a chaotic Champions League encounter on Wednesday, a result that leaves new head coach Mauricio Pochettino still without a win after two games in charge.

The match was overshadowed by controversial refereeing decisions from Polish official Szymon Marciniak, including a disallowed goal and a red card for midfielder Youri Tielemans. United officials were left seething after the final whistle, believing several key calls went against them. United had taken the lead through Bruno Fernandes, but Sporting fought back twice to earn a point.

Also read Pochettino Faces Controversial Decisions in Manchester United's 4-0 Loss to Sporting

The game featured two penalties, a goal chalked off by VAR, and a bizarre strike that bounced over the goalkeeper off a divot in the pitch. Pochettino said: It's difficult to find a game where you get punished so much in one game. We were punished a lot in key actions. I think we dominated and we deserved to win the game, but we didn't for different circumstances.

The drama began in the first half when United goalkeeper Senne Lammens saved a poor penalty from Sporting's Luis Suarez, given after Lisandro Martinez was adjudged to have caught Geny Catamo. Lammens got down well to hold Suarez's low effort. But just 76 seconds later, Lammens rushed out of his goal and took out Maxi Araujo in the box, conceding another penalty. This time Suarez buried the spot-kick.

Former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves told TNT Sports: There is no way Senne Lammens can get there. Just stay in the goal. United thought they had equalised before half-time when Amad Diallo headed in a rebound after his first effort hit the crossbar.

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Controversial Call Disallows United Equaliser

However, referee Marciniak had already blown his whistle for a foul by Tielemans on Goncalo Inacio in the build-up, meaning VAR could not intervene. BBC Sport's Dale Johnson explained: Marciniak believed that Goncalo Inacio had been fouled by Youri Tielemans on the edge of the area as the Manchester United midfielder played a pass through. But when Diallo hit the bar with his first effort, Marciniak blew his whistle.

Play was dead at that point, so when Diallo then nodded the rebound over the line the VAR was locked out. Former United midfielder Ashley Young said on BBC Radio 5 Live: It's an absolute disgrace. I don't know how the referee is seeing that Tielemans has kicked the player. On first viewing, I thought his foot must have hit him on the follow through but when you look at it again, Tielemans actually tries to take his foot away.

United drew level in the 47th minute after a foul on Martinez in the Sporting area by Eduardo Quaresma led to a penalty, which Bruno Fernandes converted. They then took the lead in bizarre circumstances as Fernandes' speculative strike looked like it would be easily collected by Kaique Pereira, only to hit a divot on the pitch and fly up past the goalkeeper.

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist said on TNT Sports: I think it hits a divot and it jumps over the goalkeeper! That is absolutely incredible. Hargreaves added: Unbelievable. It is like a golf divot.

There are holes in this pitch absolutely everywhere. Lammens made another error, spilling a high ball under little pressure from Suarez. The Sporting striker reacted quickly to score with an overhead kick, making it 2-2 after a quick VAR check. Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha said: First that was an absolutely disastrous goal for United to concede for the equaliser.

It comes from a nothing ball into the box, too. United thought they had won it late on when Sporting keeper Kaique appeared to push the ball into his own net from a Fernandes corner. But after a VAR intervention, the goal was disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper by Patrick Dorgu. Onuoha added: For the United goal that has just been ruled out, the keeper has pushed it into his own net before Dorgu has touched him.

Young said: The keeper comes out and flaps at it before he is even touched. How that has gone to VAR is beyond me. If a referee is on the pitch and being sent to the screen, if he's given the goal then stand by your decision. Tielemans was then sent off in stoppage time for a late challenge on Sergi Altimira, his second yellow card of the game.

Tielemans Sent Off Amidst Refereeing Anger

The first booking, for the foul on Inacio, was heavily disputed. United have now received five red cards in all competitions this season, two more than any other Premier League side. Pochettino said: The decisions that he gave. Youri Tielemans getting booked to eventually getting sent off later because you booked him when it should never have been a booking and it should have been an equalising goal.

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Tielemans will miss the Old Trafford clash with RB Leipzig on 8 December. Pochettino defended Lammens after the match, saying: This type of thing happens. That is football. Football is about making mistakes.

I always want to support my player. I think we need to talk about responsibility. In this type of action our defensive line needs to cover the keeper better because it was very difficult. It's not to blame the defensive line, but it's two things that we need to improve, details that we need to work on.

We need to manage this type of situation better. Young said Lammens may be one mistake from being dropped. United showed faith in the Belgian this summer by bringing in 36-year-old Karl Darlow as understudy, while 40-year-old Tom Heaton has not played a senior game since February 2023. United are still to win away from home in any competition this season and have now won just once in their last 13 matches.

Pochettino Defends Role Amidst Poor Run

In the Champions League, they sit 19th, two points in front of Roma, who are just below the top 24 that guarantees passage to the next phase. Pochettino, who was still United States boss last Wednesday morning UK time, admitted it has been a whirlwind week but insisted he is glad to have taken the challenge. He said: I am happy to be here. I'm so excited to be the face representing this club.

We are here because the situation wasn't the situation all the fans and people expect. We are here to take the responsibility from one week, and we are going to improve for sure. It's going to be tough, of course. Nothing is easy.

But we have the energy and I think we have the capacity, and, most important, we have the players and the power and the energy from our fans, which is massive. United's frustrations also extended to the previous match, a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, during which Leny Yoro was sent off in a decision the club believes was unjust. Club officials were angry after the draw in Lisbon as well, with Marciniak at the centre of their ire.

Pochettino trod a fine path in his post-match news conference, knowing a controversial comment could land him with a fine. He initially gave only a nod when asked if he felt Marciniak had got it wrong. A few minutes earlier, he had been more expansive with TNT, saying: It's difficult to find a game where you get punished so much in one game. We were punished a lot in key actions.

All the teams make mistakes, but for these mistakes the punishment for us is too big in every single mistake. Many other clubs make mistakes or tilt in a different circumstance, in a more positive way. But that is in the way we are. We need to take responsibility.