Disgraced Detective Jailed for Plotting to Delay Son's Arrest After Ambulance Crash

A former police detective was sentenced to prison after conspiring with her children to obstruct the arrest of her son following a drunk-driving incident involving an ambulance. The family's actions included concealing the son's whereabouts, providing false information to police, and attempting to prevent alcohol testing.

A former police detective , Michelle Sanna, has been sentenced to prison for conspiring with her children to obstruct the arrest of her son, Macauley Sanna, after he caused a head-on collision with an ambulance while under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred in Paddock Wood, Kent, on March 5, 2022, and involved Macauley, then 18, who fled the scene following the crash.

His mother, Michelle, 51, and sister, Mollie, then 19, collaborated to delay his apprehension and prevent him from being subjected to alcohol testing, thereby hindering the potential for drink-driving charges. Their actions included concealing Macauley's whereabouts, switching off their phones to avoid detection, and providing false information to the police. The court heard that Macauley had been drinking beer and spirits shortly before the collision, which resulted in injuries to the ambulance crew. He subsequently fled the scene and contacted his mother and sister, initiating the conspiracy to obstruct justice. The family's actions included lying to police about their knowledge of Macauley's whereabouts and feigning ignorance to delay his arrest. \The investigation revealed that after the crash, Macauley contacted his mother and sister for help. Within 20 minutes, they were deeply involved in the plot to keep him away from the authorities. The judge emphasized that Michelle, a former detective sergeant with 29 years of service, played a leading role in the conspiracy, using her experience and knowledge to coordinate their actions. Michelle attempted to prevent officers from entering her home, claiming she didn't know where Macauley was. Mollie also provided false information, claiming she had no contact with her brother. Judge Daniel Stevenson emphasized that Michelle could have ended the conspiracy before it started, but instead, she influenced her children, coordinated their efforts, and leveraged her police experience. Macauley was finally arrested 16 hours after the crash. Macauley's girlfriend said that he had been drunk and told him to slow down before the crash. She later told police she considered him to be drunk. Macauley, now 22, was arrested at Pembury Hospital by his father, also a police officer. The efforts by the mother and sister to protect Macauley were ultimately unsuccessful. The court heard that Macauley, who was later found to have a fractured spine, fled the scene and made repeated attempts to contact his mother before contacting his sister. \The sentencing hearing highlighted the severity of the offense and the betrayal of trust by a former law enforcement officer. Michelle's lawyer attributed her actions to 'misguided protectiveness,' but the judge underscored the serious nature of the conspiracy and its impact on justice. The court also heard details about the aftermath of the crash, including how Macauley’s girlfriend went to the house, where he was found in bed 'moaning about his back'. The judge noted that Michelle's actions involved influencing her children and using her knowledge of collision investigations. Mollie also made comments that showed she understood the situation. The court was told the severity of Macauley's injuries and that he had a fractured spine. The incident involved the crew members of the ambulance suffering injuries. The court case highlighted the serious nature of obstructing justice and the consequences faced by those who attempt to subvert the law, even within the family context. The judge's comments reflected that Michelle's actions were not a momentary lapse in judgment but a deliberate and calculated effort to shield her son from the consequences of his actions





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Police Detective Drunk Driving Obstructing Justice Conspiracy Family

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