Dishwashing Disagreements: The Battle For The Best Stack

A new survey reveals the amount of household conflict that arises from disagreements over the most efficient way to stack a dishwasher.

The age-old debate over the most efficient way to stack a dishwasher continues to spark conflict in households worldwide. Issues like overfilling, pre-cleaning dishes, and the orientation of plates frequently lead to disagreements. A recent poll involving 2,000 adults revealed that two-thirds of those living with others have experienced conflicts or full-blown arguments regarding the proper loading of this essential kitchen appliance.

The study uncovered that most disputes revolve around the placement of cutlery, the distribution of items between the top and bottom racks, and the responsibility for loading and unloading. Surprisingly, 90% of respondents firmly believe their own method of stacking dishes is the correct one, leading 46% of them to re-stack the dishwasher after someone else, due to disagreement with the alternative approach. In some cases, inefficient stacking has resulted in dishes needing to be washed by hand due to inadequate cleaning.On average, dishwashers are run five times per week, but they are only fully loaded for four of these cycles. This inefficiency has contributed to friction in 18% of households, with 16% specifically citing it as a source of annoyance. To address this issue, Ecover, in collaboration with The Tetris Company, commissioned this research. They have launched a new version of the iconic Tetris game to encourage people to adopt more eco-friendly dishwashing habits. A spokesperson for Ecover stated, 'As rebels of the cleaning aisle, we love doing things differently – and teaming up with Tetris is a fun, unexpected way to bring harmony to households and make eco-awareness click with all generations. 'Ecover has also partnered with father-son duo Larry and George Lamb to test their stacking skills. Larry commented, 'I'll admit, when it comes to stacking, I'm more of an architect, while my son takes more of a raccoon approach – but that's the fun of it. At the end of the day, it's about using the machine the way it's meant to be used. This retro-inspired game isn't just nostalgic – who can forget the 90s arcade waves? It's also about bringing families together, sparking a bit of friendly competition, and showing how small actions, like stacking the dishwasher properly, can save water and energy.' Maya Rogers, president and CEO of Tetris, added: ' This version of the game allows us to take that same sense of challenge and fun and apply it to a real-life puzzle in homes across the UK. It's nostalgia with a modern purpose: play, stack, and save resources while keeping the peace at home.'





