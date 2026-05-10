Dismal Wolves performance and major summer clear-out as relegation looms

The news report delves into the reasons behind Wolves' poor performance in their recent game against Brighton, with coach Rob Edwards describing the team's lack of professionalism and discipline. Meanwhile, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler celebrates a win in the same game and signs a new three-year deal.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards launched a scathing attack on his team after their crushing 3-0 defeat at Brighton , labelling the performance 'embarrassing' and confirming a major summer clear-out.

The game saw Wolves concede twice in the opening five minutes of the match, with a disjointed defensive display and lack of discipline drawing heavy criticism from Edwards. Meanwhile, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler celebrated a perfect afternoon, signing a new three-year deal and strengthening their European credentials with a third-minute third goal. The news report highlights the contrasting fortunes of the two teams and the reasons behind their contrasting fortunes, providing a comprehensive overview of the events





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Football Wolves Rob Edwards Brighton Fabian Hurzeler Performance Clear-Out Relegation Game Conceding Early Discipline Marking Focus Evaluation Future

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