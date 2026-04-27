Disney+ Launches Exclusive Limited-Time Offer: Stream for Just £3.99 a Month for Three Months

Disney+ is offering new and eligible subscribers a special promotion, allowing them to access the streaming service for just £3.99 per month for three months. This limited-time offer includes a vast library of TV shows and movies, perfect for catching up on the latest trends and enjoying blockbuster content. The promotion is available from April 23 to May 6 and applies to the Standard with Ads plan, with additional discounts on the Standard and Premium plans.

Disney+ has launched an exclusive limited-time offer, allowing new and eligible subscribers to access its streaming service at a significantly reduced rate. From April 23 to May 6, users can enjoy Disney+ for just £3.99 per month for three months, providing an unparalleled opportunity to explore a vast library of TV shows and movies.

This promotion comes at an ideal time, with a wave of highly anticipated premieres, blockbuster films, and trending series set to debut on the platform. Whether you're looking to catch up on the latest buzzworthy shows or revisit classic favorites, Disney+ has something for everyone. The offer applies to the Standard with Ads plan, which typically costs £5.99 per month, and can be canceled before the subscription auto-renews at the standard rate.

Additionally, Disney+ is offering discounts on its Standard Plan (without ads) for £6.99 per month and the Premium Plan for £9.99 per month, both for three months, saving subscribers £3 and £5 respectively. Disney+ is home to an extensive collection of content from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and Hulu, as well as exclusive series and originals not available on any other streaming service.

Some of the most talked-about shows currently on Disney+ include FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, Paradise Season 2, and the return of Scrubs Season 1 in 2026. The promotion is perfectly timed for a blockbuster summer, with new premieres such as Disney’s Zootopia 2 and Mike & Nick & Alice already available.

Upcoming releases include National Geographic’s Tucci in Italy Season 2 on May 12, Rivals Season 2 on May 15, and FX’s Welcome to Wrexham Season 5 on May 15. With a near-endless selection of must-see content, Disney+ is the go-to platform for a busy summer of highly anticipated TV series and movies. Whether you're in the mood for a series binge or a comforting movie classic, Disney+ has it all





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