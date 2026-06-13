Disney On Ice Presents Discover The Magic: A Spectacular Show for All the Family

Disney On Ice is heading back to Great Britain this winter with an all-new spectacular show, featuring world-class skating, breathtaking aerial performances, and a host of much-loved Disney tales brought to life through stunning choreography. The show will take place in Birmingham, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield, London and beyond, with tickets going on sale on Friday, 26 June 2026, at 10am.

Disney On Ice is heading back to Great Britain this winter with an all-new spectacular show . The tour will take in Birmingham, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield, London and beyond.

This extraordinary production will feature world-class skating, breathtaking aerial performances, and a host of much-loved Disney tales brought to life through stunning choreography. The line-up boasts an impressive array of iconic characters and stories. Disney enthusiasts attending Discover The Magic can expect to see beloved characters including Moana, Coco, Captain Hook, Tinker Bell, Miguel, Ana & Elsa, Woody & Jessie and many more take centre stage.

The show naturally draws from blockbuster franchises such as Frozen, Encanto, Toy Story and others, all of which will be 'packed with music, movement and larger-than-life production'. Audiences can also look forward to some 'mischievous surprises' courtesy of the intergalactic prankster Stitch. Disney On Ice presents Discover The Magic will be brought to life by more than 100 skilled artisans with more than 173 dazzling costumes.

Crafted using 'thousands of yards of fabric', each live character will be adorned with hundreds of thousands of hand-set Swarovski crystals. Disney On Ice also features multiple sets weighing in excess of 12,000 pounds, including a 1,000-pound staircase designed to resemble stilettos. The Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour will be descending on some of the country's largest venues in February, bringing the music and spectacle of three major Disney franchises to the stage.

This vibrant blend of stories, encompassing Descendants, ZOMBIES and Camp Rock, will see the biggest hits performed live by the original cast members. For those with a thirst for knowledge, Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition transports visitors to Ancient Egypt for an all-encompassing experience of culture, technology and history.

Meanwhile, the brand-new VIP Magical Pass at Disney On Ice promises to deliver a touch of luxury. This exclusive package includes premium reserved seating with enhanced views.

In addition, ticket holders gain early entry to a special pre-show character meet-and-greet, taking place a full hour before the event gets under way. Guests will also receive a commemorative collectible lanyard as a memento of the occasion. Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Discover The Magic will go on sale on Friday, 26 June 2026, at 10am. These tickets will be available through the official Disney On Ice website.

You can use the link below to secure yours. Disney On Ice presents Discover The Magic will be staging multiple performances across eight arenas throughout the UK towards the end of this year and into early 2027. The complete list of dates and venues is provided below. As the Discover The Magic tour is brand new, there are currently no reviews available for the show.

However, numerous critics have spoken highly of previous Disney On Ice productions. Frugal Mum said: The Frozen display was the best part of the show - the huge Arendelle Castle really set the scene, and the familiar soundtrack from the movie had everyone belting out Let it Go. We definitely have frozen fever in our house and, as Elsa skated around with the snow machine blasting out, it was really magical!

Mums The Nerd wrote: I didn't know what to expect from the show but can honestly say, it was amazing, I'd recommend everyone to go and see a Disney on Ice show at least once. The shows are truly magical for all the family, we can't wait for the next one





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Disney On Ice Discover The Magic Spectacular Show World-Class Skating Breathtaking Aerial Performances Disney Tales Beloved Characters Iconic Characters Stories Music Movement Larger-Than-Life Production Swarovski Crystals Sets Staircase Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour Descendants ZOMBIES Camp Rock Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition VIP Magical Pass Luxury Premium Seating Early Entry Character Meet-And-Greet Collectible Lanyard Tickets Disney On Ice Website

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