Disney Performers Speak Out: Harassment, Inadequate Protection, and the Dark Side of the Happiest Place on Earth

Former Disneyland and Disney World performers reveal a pattern of guest harassment, inadequate management response, and the intense pressure to stay in character, exposing the harsh realities behind the magical facade of theme park entertainment.

Alyssa Klinzing's dream of becoming a Disney princess turned into a nightmare after a shocking guest assault at Disneyland. The incident, which occurred in February 2018 while she was portraying Princess Elsa, involved a guest who hugged her, sniffed her, whispered lewd comments, and attempted to grope her under her cape.

Despite the trauma, Klinzing felt compelled to maintain character due to Disney's strict rules. She reported the incident, but claims Disney provided minimal support, noting the guest had intellectual disabilities and was allowed back with a chaperone. Klinzing later discovered multiple similar reports against the same guest, highlighting systemic failures. The broader issue extends to other performers like Hunter Haag, who faced lewd gestures.

These experiences reveal a darker side of working at Disney, where performers endure harassment, extreme heat, long hours, and low pay, all while upholding the 'magic' for guests. Despite the challenges, character roles remain highly coveted, though the competitive environment can be cutthroat. Incidents have sometimes led to police involvement, but many go unaddressed, leaving performers to navigate threatening situations with insufficient training or safeguards





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