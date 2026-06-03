Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Popovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff HopesPopovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff Hopes

Disney Performers Speak Out: Harassment, Inadequate Protection, and the Dark Side of the Happiest Place on Earth

Entertainment News

Disney Performers Speak Out: Harassment, Inadequate Protection, and the Dark Side of the Happiest Place on Earth
Disney HarassmentCharacter Performer SafetyTheme Park Worker Abuse
📆6/3/2026 7:20 PM
📰DailyMailCeleb
47 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 43% · Publisher: 99%

Former Disneyland and Disney World performers reveal a pattern of guest harassment, inadequate management response, and the intense pressure to stay in character, exposing the harsh realities behind the magical facade of theme park entertainment.

Alyssa Klinzing's dream of becoming a Disney princess turned into a nightmare after a shocking guest assault at Disneyland. The incident, which occurred in February 2018 while she was portraying Princess Elsa, involved a guest who hugged her, sniffed her, whispered lewd comments, and attempted to grope her under her cape.

Despite the trauma, Klinzing felt compelled to maintain character due to Disney's strict rules. She reported the incident, but claims Disney provided minimal support, noting the guest had intellectual disabilities and was allowed back with a chaperone. Klinzing later discovered multiple similar reports against the same guest, highlighting systemic failures. The broader issue extends to other performers like Hunter Haag, who faced lewd gestures.

These experiences reveal a darker side of working at Disney, where performers endure harassment, extreme heat, long hours, and low pay, all while upholding the 'magic' for guests. Despite the challenges, character roles remain highly coveted, though the competitive environment can be cutthroat. Incidents have sometimes led to police involvement, but many go unaddressed, leaving performers to navigate threatening situations with insufficient training or safeguards

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DailyMailCeleb /  🏆 1. in UK

Disney Harassment Character Performer Safety Theme Park Worker Abuse Disneyland Assault Guest Misconduct Disney Management Response

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police speak out as Manchester gig shut down after chaos erupts outsidePolice speak out as Manchester gig shut down after chaos erupts outsideOfficers say ANOTR event organisers made the call to stop the event in Manchester city centre
Read more »

Miriam Margolyes Calls Israel a Rogue Nation, Urges Jews to Speak OutMiriam Margolyes Calls Israel a Rogue Nation, Urges Jews to Speak OutAt the Hay Festival, actress Miriam Margolyes denounced Israel as a rogue nation, expressed daily thoughts of Gaza, and challenged Jewish people to hold themselves to higher standards, reigniting debate over antisemitism and Israeli policies.
Read more »

Princess Kate and Davina McCall speak about cancer journeys at charity receptionPrincess Kate and Davina McCall speak about cancer journeys at charity receptionPrincess Kate and Davina McCall talked about their experiences of cancer at a reception celebrating the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK, which King Charles and Queen Camilla also attended
Read more »

Princess Kate 'refused to speak' to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor even before arrestPrincess Kate 'refused to speak' to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor even before arrestAndrew Lownie said to have passed on to American podcast host Maureen Callahan that William and Catherine might cast out former Duke of York entirely upon succession
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-06-03 22:20:17