Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour Announced for UK in 2027

Disney confirms the Worlds Collide Concert Tour coming to the UK in February 2027, featuring music and stars from The Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock. Seven shows at major arenas including London O2, with tickets now on sale from £40.

Disney fans have just been given a brand new experience to look forward to next year as the iconic franchise confirms the Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour coming to the UK in February 2027.

This spectacular event is a pop concert uniting three of the studio's biggest and most beloved live-action franchises for an unforgettable evening of entertainment. The shows, commencing on February 6, 2027, will visit enormous venues including Glasgow's OVO Hydro, Birmingham's bp Pulse Live and London's O2 Arena. This tour previously sold out 40 venues across North America and will showcase music, lyrics and stars from the series The Descendants, ZOMBIES and Camp Rock.

Audiences can expect fan-favourite tracks including Red, Place To Be, BAMM, Set It Off, and many more. As if that wasn't exciting enough, several high-profile names will feature on this ground-breaking UK tour. The confirmed line-up includes Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.

Considering how popular this tour was in the USA, and that this is the first time the event is hopping the pond, all seven UK shows are widely anticipated to sell out in no time. Fear not though, as we have all the crucial details fans of the House of Mouse need to get their hands on tickets. The Disney Worlds Collide Concert tickets are available now from Ticketmaster at prices starting from £40.

There is also a VIP option through Seat Unique which offers hospitality-focused tickets with premium bonuses such as access to the pre-and-post-show private lounge, premium seats and access through the premium VIP entrance and exit. The tour dates are as follows: February 6, 2027 at Glasgow OVO Hydro, February 8 at Birmingham bp Pulse Live, February 10 at Manchester AO Arena, February 12 at Leeds First Direct Arena, February 14 at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, February 16 at London O2 Arena, and February 18 at Newcastle Utilita Arena.

This concert tour is not just a musical event but a celebration of Disney's legacy in live-action storytelling and its ability to bring together characters and themes from different universes. The Descendants, a franchise about the teenage children of Disney villains, has been praised for its catchy songs and modern take on classic tales. ZOMBIES, a series about zombies coexisting with humans in high school, combines pop rock and hip hop with themes of inclusion.

Camp Rock, a classic Disney Channel movie starring the Jonas Brothers, remains a nostalgia hit for many teens. The fusion of these three worlds promises a unique concert experience that goes beyond typical performances. Fans can expect choreographed routines, video montages, and special appearances that tie the narratives together. The hype around the UK leg is immense, especially after the North American tour sold out rapidly.

Tickets went on general sale on Friday, June 12, 2026, and are still available at multiple retailers. The tour is expected to draw huge crowds across the country.

In addition to the main ticket outlets, fans are advised to check for any exclusive presales or package deals. The VIP packages have already seen high demand, offering a chance to enhance the concert experience. For many, the chance to see stars like Dara Reneé from The Descendants or Liamani Segura from Camp Rock in person is a dream come true.

With such a strong mix of talent and music, this tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of 2027 in family entertainment. The Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour represents a new way for Disney to engage with its audience live, bridging the gap between screen and stage. It is more than just a concert; it is a theatrical journey that brings together stories that have shaped the childhoods of millions.

With only seven UK dates, fans are advised to act fast before the shows sell out completely





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