Disrupted Energy Segment Finds Companies Focusing on Brazil, Guyana, U.S. & LNG Export Capacity

The disruption in the Middle East caused by the standoff between the U.S., Israel, and Iran has had far-reaching consequences for the energy market, including the oilfield services sector. However, some companies are focusing on expanding operations in different geographies, including Brazil, Guyana, the Permian, and the U.S. LNG export capacity. These companies could become more attractive as the region's production capacity is rebuilt.

When U.S. and Israeli forces launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran, the global energy market 's first question was whether the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed.

Ten weeks later, the concern persists. Brent is hovering near $107, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince expressed deep dissatisfaction with Iran's latest counterproposal.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser warned the market that his company is hemorrhaging roughly 100 million barrels of supply every week the blockade holds. For oilfield services, the disruption has been disorienting, as the Middle East was the growth market. After years of North America leading the cycle on the back of shale, the mid-2010s brought a surge of international spending, and the Gulf was where the biggest contracts landed.

However, almost overnight, those contracts went dark due to the disruption. Among the large oilfield services (OFS) players, SLB demobilized operations in Qatar after force majeure was declared, while offshore operations across the Persian Gulf were suspended. The latest Short-Term Energy Outlook pegged regional production shut-ins at 7.5 million barrels per day in March and 9.1 million barrels per day in April





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Oilfield Services Energy Market Ngại Disrupted Brazil Guyana Permian U.S. LNG Export Capacity

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