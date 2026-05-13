Disrupting Gene Silencing in Friedreich's Ataxia

A multidisciplinary team of researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania identified a fundamental rule that governs how genes are arranged in the cell nucleus. Disruptions to this organization can contribute to human diseases. By demonstrating that this mechanism is disrupted in Friedreich's ataxia, a rare inherited disorder, the team showed that restoring the balance between gene activity and the cellular machinery that folds and organizes DNA can restore activity of the disease-causing gene. This work demonstrates the impact of genome organization on gene activity and suggests the potential for future therapies by changing how the DNA is organized inside the nucleus.

Researchers have uncovered a fundamental rule that governs how genes are physically arranged inside the cell nucleus , and how disruptions to that organization can contribute to human disease.

They found that a balance between gene activity and the cellular machinery that folds and organizes DNA determines whether genes are pushed to the edge of the nucleus, where they are often silenced. In a study published today in Molecular Cell, they showed that this mechanism is disrupted in Friedreich's ataxia, a rare inherited neurodegenerative and cardiac disorder, and that re-tuning this balance can partially restore activity of the disease-causing gene.

This work highlights the importance of genome organization in disease and raises the exciting possibility that future therapies could work by changing how the DNA is organized inside the nucleus





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Genetics And Genomics Gene Arrangement Genome Organization Gene Silencing Friedreich's Ataxia Cohesin Transcription Protein Complex Disease Model Cellular Machinery Nuclear Lamina Cell Nucleus DNA Packing Adaptive System Rheostatic Model

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