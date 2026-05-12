Disturbing Rise in Anti-Semitism, Police Forensics at Synagogue, and More News

A summary of various news stories mentioned in the article, including anti-Semitism, arson attacks, arson suspect, and strikes.

A police forensics officer investigates after a suspected arson attack at a former synagogue in Whitechapel district of east London on May 5, 2026. A suspect, Moses Edwards, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after being charged.

The building is being sold to a Muslim organization, and it is part of a series of separate alleged arson attacks on Jewish sites in London. Dutch hospital staff members are in preventive quarantine after not updating and more strict protocols. Hull City secures a spot for the play-off final, becoming the first team since 2019 to finish sixth in the regular league season.

Academics say weight loss drugs could boost survival chances for breast cancer patients and reduce the risk of recurrence among obese patients. Valdo Calocane brought a hammer onto a hospital ward two years before killing three people in Nottingham. The MoD is accused of 'callous disregard' for Chinook disaster families after releasing sensitive personal information. Waymo's self-driving car wakes a London street in the early morning hours after taking a dead end route several times.

Soham killer Ian Huntley is believed to have been cremated without anyone attending, and a member of the UK's largest teaching union will participate in a ballot for strikes





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