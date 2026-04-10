Ditching the Apps: A Lent of Love, Loneliness, and Lessons

A personal account of deleting dating apps for Lent, exploring the unexpected emotional journey and insights gained during the period of digital detachment. The experience highlights the reliance on apps for validation, the anxieties of singleness, and the surprising benefits of real-world interactions. The author shares experiences, the struggle with loneliness, and the re-evaluation of how they wanted to approach dating.

I decided to give up dating apps for Lent , a forty-day period devoid of Hinge, Breeze, Feeld, and the like. It was a reaction to being ghosted for the third time since a recent breakup, the last time from a Hinge match after five promising dates. Removing the apps felt cathartic, freeing, and vindicating, a sensation that lasted for about four days before the familiar pull of digital validation resurfaced.

After exhausting my social media feeds and enduring a few hours without notifications, I instinctively reached for my Hinge likes, only to be reminded of my self-imposed digital exile. This, I realized, was the core difficulty: I had come to rely on these apps as an emergency dopamine reserve. What does a person do when they have no texts, no DMs, no likes, and no access to anxious-avoidant strangers offering validation? As the days turned into weeks, my initial intention of reclaiming control over my love life devolved into a strange kind of hopelessness. Winter's grip tightened, my social life naturally waned, and loneliness became a constant companion. I began to understand how I had been filling gaps in lonely evenings and boring weekends with the synthetic connection found in dating app interactions. The temptation to redownload Hinge was strong, only held back by my commitment to a self-imposed challenge and the pressure of having shared it with friends. At the same time, the absence of these apps provided a strange relief. Those moments of extreme singleness, devoid of the presence of a romantic partner and of any sense of love around, suddenly became very clear. But the knowledge that some friends, colleagues, and acquaintances met their soulmates online triggered a small flicker of hope, the expectation that tonight would be the night. The thought was that after just two swipes, love would be found, followed by deep conversations, weekend dates, and a future wedding, all stemming from that initial digital connection. Then, the app would load, only to reveal the boy who had eagerly messaged last week, and had not replied to the joke, and just one new like. Deleting the apps meant avoiding this ritual entirely. The absence of these interactions, the missed dopamine hit, spared me the daily disappointment. My real-life, 'IRL' existence was significantly affected by my digital dating detox. It amplified my bleakest internal narratives about my future. I want love. As much as everyone agrees that having a boyfriend can be pretty embarrassing, being single can feel the same way. I find myself on amazing holidays or eating a delicious dinner, wishing I could share the experience with a partner. Or I hear about friends who are moving in, getting engaged, having babies, and the part of my brain that is desperate to be a mum, or just to feel settled, can’t help but get jealous. Not scrolling through “the apps” or even feeling like I’m trying to bring my life closer to that reality did make me anxious and a bit sad at times. Yet, in brighter moments, I found myself actively pursuing real-world interactions. With an empty social calendar and no app dates scheduled, I was pushed to be more present and outgoing if I spotted someone I liked. Whether this meant direct messaging on social media or asking my waiter for his number, I became more intentional and invested in my own romantic pursuits. Over these forty days, I rediscovered the feeling of being twenty-one, before I entered my long-term relationship, and fearless. Instead of crafting messages in my Notes app and obsessing over my profiles, I focused on approaching someone or inviting them to approach me while out. The self-imposed period of solitude to focus on myself yielded an unexpected lesson on my love life and my desired presence in the world. I would love to tell you I found a boyfriend IRL, and deleting my apps was the key to a successful dating life. I am still, in fact, very single





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