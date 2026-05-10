Dive into the Racy Revelations of Rivals' Stars Ahead of Season 2 Debut

In an exclusive interview, Alex Hassell, a cast member of the controversial Netflix show 'Rivals,' discusses the physically uncomfortable yet 'deeply unsexy' scenes and the new series' claim to be the raciest one yet. Other stars Danny Dyer and Emily Atack also share their experiences and expectations regarding the upcoming season, while Aidan Turner and Danny Dyer address the 'complication' of infidelity and marriage.

Rivals star Alex Hassell has reflected on the 'physically unsexy' and 'deeply uncomfortable' sex scenes as the new series is tipped to be the raciest yet.

According to Alex, the scenes involved intimacy co-ordinators and were facilitated by padding and oil to prevent slips. However, he described the environment as 'a deeply unsexy environment and quite physically uncomfortable' due to his oiled-up state and difficulty in maintaining position while 'holding Nafessa in place.

' The actor also delved into the complexities of married individuals seeking extramarital affairs, which he believes resonates with viewers. Meanwhile, Emily Atack, known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners, finds the role of saucy seductress Sarah Stratton challenging, especially in more mature scenes. Cast members Danny Dyer and Aidan Turner also discuss the evolution of their characters and the upcoming second season of Rivals, which is set to be even racier than its debut





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