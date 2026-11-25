Police divers and specialist teams search Springholm and Culshan Burn for Kelsey Hunter. Daniel McKnight appears in court charged with murder and attempting to defeat ends of justice.

Police divers have intensified the search for twenty-year-old Kelsey Hunter in the Kirkcudbrightshire area of Scotland, following a formal murder charge against a male suspect. The investigation centers on the waters near Culshan Burn in Springholm, close to the missing woman's home, as authorities work to locate her after she was last seen in Castle Douglas on November 21. This development coincides with the appearance of Daniel McKnight, 21, at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Tuesday, where he was accused of murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Murder Charge Against Daniel McKnight

Daniel McKnight appeared before judges at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Tuesday to face serious criminal allegations related to the disappearance of Kelsey Hunter. The twenty-one-year-old man remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again within the next seven days as the legal proceedings continue. Police Scotland's major investigation team is managing the case, which has escalated from a missing person inquiry to a homicide investigation given the gravity of the charges brought against McKnight.

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Forensic officers and specialist search teams were observed conducting thorough examinations of the wooded areas surrounding Springholm on Tuesday. These ground searches complement the earlier efforts by police divers in the burn, indicating a multi-faceted approach to recovering evidence and locating the missing woman. The focus on this specific geographic area suggests that investigators have identified significant links between the suspect, the victim, and this location during their ongoing inquiries.

Family Plea and Heartbreak

Kelsey Hunter's cousin, Lexi Garvie, issued a heartfelt message on Facebook expressing deep gratitude to the public for their continued support. She thanked everyone who has shared posts regarding her cousin's disappearance and urged people to keep spreading the information in hopes of bringing Kelsey home safely. Garvie also asked for patience from those contacting the family, explaining that the situation is incredibly heartbreaking and they need time to process the tragedy.

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Another relative of Kelsey Hunter posted a message of despair on social media, stating they were absolutely done with the situation. The family has described the waiting period as torture since detectives admitted they fear the young woman may have come to harm. Despite the grim assessments by police, the family continues to plead for her safe return, highlighting the emotional toll the last several weeks have taken on their lives.

Detailed Search Operations in Springholm

Specialist search teams, supported by air assets and canine units, have been scouring the area around Springholm since the investigation expanded. On Sunday night, officers were seen searching Kelsey Hunter's home before shifting their focus to the entrance of a nearby field. The use of drones and dogs indicates a comprehensive effort to cover ground that might be inaccessible to standard patrol units, maximizing the chances of finding any traces of the missing twenty-year-old.

Police divers were specifically spotted at Culshan Burn, a body of water located near the victim's residence in Springholm. This targeted aquatic search is a critical component of the overall strategy, as water bodies often become focal points in missing person cases where there is reason to suspect foul play. The presence of national resources and local area commander support underscores the priority status of this case for Police Scotland.

Missing Person Description and Last Known Location

Kelsey Hunter was last seen in the Cotton Street area of Castle Douglas at approximately 5pm on Saturday, November 21. At the time of her disappearance, she was described as being five feet four inches tall with a slight build, wearing a brown jacket and brown boots. She was also carrying a chequered bag and had dyed blonde and pink hair, details that police continue to use in their appeal for information.

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Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath of Police Scotland's major investigation team stated that the family is understandably extremely worried and is being supported by specialist officers. He emphasized that while the team remains hopeful Kelsey will be found safe and well, they must professionally consider the possibility that she may have come to harm. The dedicated team is working around the clock to build a detailed picture of her life in the days and weeks leading up to her being reported missing.

Local area commander Emma Dodds confirmed that tracing Kelsey and providing answers to her family remains the absolute priority. She noted that a dedicated team, including national resources, is following all lines of enquiry with urgency. The collaboration between local officers and major investigation teams ensures that every potential lead is pursued rigorously as the community waits for news regarding the fate of Kelsey Hunter.