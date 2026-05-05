Diving Boat Runs Amok in French Polynesia, Leaving Tourist with Lost Leg

A runaway diving boat in French Polynesia injured multiple tourists, resulting in a leg amputation for one and serious fractures for another after the skipper was thrown overboard and the emergency stop failed.

A harrowing incident unfolded on Easter Sunday in French Polynesia , leaving one tourist with a life-altering injury and another seriously wounded after an unmanned diving boat went out of control.

The vessel, operating without a captain after he was thrown overboard by a wave, began spinning erratically at high speed, repeatedly running over a group of divers who were waiting to be picked up after a dive. The situation quickly descended into a nightmare as the boat’s emergency stop system failed, leaving the divers with no escape from the circling propeller.

Gianna F., a 24-year-old tourist from Switzerland, described a desperate struggle for survival, repeatedly diving underwater in a futile attempt to avoid the boat. She recounted the sheer terror of the moment, stating she could hardly believe she was still alive. The outcome, however, was tragically different for two others. Brian Pethke, also 24, suffered the devastating loss of a leg, while the diving instructor sustained two open fractures to his legs as the uncontrolled boat tore through the group.

The incident has sparked concerns about safety protocols for unmanned vessels and the adequacy of emergency response systems in remote diving locations. The group of divers had been enjoying what began as a beautiful dive off the island of Rangiroa, having met at a local dive centre. Conditions were initially rough with strong currents, but the dive itself proved memorable, with sightings of a tiger shark and dolphins.

After approximately 45 minutes underwater, the divers surfaced and inflated their life jackets, anticipating a swift pick-up by the boat. However, fate intervened when a large wave struck the vessel, throwing the skipper into the sea and leaving the boat adrift and unmanned. The boat immediately began to spin in tight circles, creating a dangerous vortex.

Gianna described the terrifying experience of being repeatedly pulled upwards by her life jacket and the boat’s suction, making it incredibly difficult to dive to safety. The water around her turned red, a horrifying indication of the injuries being inflicted. Brian, in a moment of unimaginable pain, alerted Gianna to his catastrophic injury, exclaiming he had lost his leg. As panic gripped the group, Gianna found herself swallowing water and losing strength, fearing the worst.

Fortunately, rescuers from another boat bravely approached the spinning vessel and managed to pull her to safety. The swift actions of the rescuers undoubtedly saved her life. Following the incident, Brian Pethke has returned to Berlin for further medical treatment and rehabilitation. He faces a long and arduous recovery process, compounded by significant financial burdens.

A sports prosthetic leg alone costs upwards of €10,000, and his current home is not equipped to accommodate wheelchair access. He remains determined to regain his independence, but the financial challenges are substantial. Onboard the rescue vessel, a team of medics, including a French couple, provided immediate emergency care, successfully stemming the bleeding from Brian’s leg and stabilizing him before transporting him to a small island hospital.

Gianna highlighted the lack of doctors at the hospital upon their arrival, emphasizing the crucial role played by the medics in performing a life-saving blood transfusion and providing essential care. Gianna has since initiated a fundraising campaign to support Brian’s recovery and to raise awareness about the inherent risks associated with diving, as well as the importance of robust safety measures.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of recreational activities and the need for constant vigilance and preparedness





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Diving Accident French Polynesia Runaway Boat Leg Amputation Travel Safety Rangiroa Diving Instructor Emergency Response Unmanned Vessel Boat Accident

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