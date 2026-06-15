Divorcee Granted High Court Leave to Re‑Open £1 Million Family Property Dispute After Losing All Assets

Camilla Bains, who gave her daughters a £1 million settlement to retain benefits, now seeks to reclaim the house and cash after a lower court ruled she had deliberately divested herself of assets. The High Court has allowed her appeal, reviving a bitter family feud.

Camilla Bains, a 57‑year‑old divorcee who once shared a close bond with her children, has been granted permission by the High Court to reopen a contentious legal battle over a house and a former divorce settlement that she claims left her with virtually nothing.

The dispute stems from a divorce in 2011 that was not fully resolved until 2019, when a financial settlement was reached with her former husband. Rather than receiving the lump‑sum payment directly, the arrangement directed the funds to her two daughters - Sonia, a medical doctor who has worked for the Football Association and Premier League clubs, and Sharn, a solicitor - and to a new family home in Sutton.

The intention, according to the mother, was to preserve her means‑tested benefits, a strategy that later became the focal point of the legal wrangle. In 2019, the Bains family fell apart after Camilla's divorce and a series of decisions that saw her relinquish ownership of an £800,000, five‑bedroom house in Rosehill Gardens, Sutton, to her daughter Sonia. Although the property was legally registered in Sonia's name, Camilla signed documents indicating she retained a 99.9 per cent beneficial interest.

Shortly thereafter she allegedly destroyed paperwork that could have proved her ongoing ownership, a move the court later interpreted as an attempt to divest herself of assets in order to retain welfare benefits. When she later sought to reclaim the house and the cash from both daughters, the Central London County Court dismissed her claim, finding that she had consciously stripped herself of assets to keep her benefits.

Judge Nigel Gerald concluded that the August 2019 note in which Camilla wrote she no longer held a beneficial interest was not a legally binding disposition, but rather a declaration that the disposition had already taken place, for which there was no documentary evidence. Undeterred, Camilla's barrister, Lexa Hilliard, appealed to the High Court, arguing that the previous judgment was unfair and that her client was now left with no assets, relying solely on state benefits.

Hilliard highlighted the emotional weight of the case, noting that Sonia had once donated a kidney to save her mother's life, underscoring the tragic reversal of their relationship. The High Court judge, Mr Justice Fancourt, agreed to hear the appeal, allowing the case to return to the courtroom and giving Camilla a chance to contest the earlier decision.

The outcome could have broader implications for how courts view the intentional divestment of assets to qualify for means‑tested benefits and for family disputes involving post‑divorce settlements. The case continues to unfold as both sides prepare their arguments, with the mother seeking restitution of the property and the daughters maintaining that the settlement was properly executed and that the mother voluntarily gave up her claim.

The legal community is watching closely, as the judgment may set a precedent for similar benefit‑related disputes in the future





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Family Law Benefit Fraud Property Dispute Divorce Settlement High Court Appeal

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