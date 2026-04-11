DJ Anyma's Coachella Performance Canceled Due to High Winds, Justin Bieber to Headline

Coachella faces a weather disruption as DJ Anyma's set is canceled due to high winds, while Justin Bieber prepares for his debut headlining performance. The festival, known for its diverse lineup, will also feature Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G.

DJ Anyma 's highly anticipated performance at Coachella was abruptly canceled due to strong winds, as confirmed by festival organizers. The American DJ, whose real name is Matteo Milleri, was scheduled to perform on the main stage, but the safety concerns prompted the decision to pull his set. A statement released on Coachella 's official Instagram account explained that the high winds affecting Anyma 's stage build made it impossible for him to perform.

The statement emphasized that the decision was made jointly by Coachella and Anyma, with the safety of attendees as the top priority. Anyma himself took to the comments section to express his disappointment and apologize to his fans, stating that he and his team had done everything in their power to build the show, which he had worked on for an entire year. He further emphasized that safety always comes first, and they were actively working on a solution. There was no immediate indication as to whether the set would be rescheduled, although Anyma is also scheduled to perform on Saturday night. Anyma's performances are renowned for their immersive 360-degree digital art and music experience, where audiences interact with both visuals and sound. He has collaborated with numerous globally recognized artists, including Blackpink's Lisa, Lana Del Rey, and Ellie Goulding. Additionally, Anyma is one half of the electronic music duo Tale Of Us and boasts a significant following of 3.5 million followers on Instagram. The 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is set to illuminate the desert landscape in Indio, California, across two weekends. The festival is headlined by a diverse lineup, including Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G. The lineup also features an eclectic mix of artists, spanning various genres and generations, such as Young Thug, Turnstile, David Byrne, FKA twigs, Addison Rae, and Ethel Cain. Legendary artists Iggy Pop, Moby, and Devo also secured spots on the packed schedule, while Radiohead was featured under a mysterious note teasing The Bunker Debut of Kid A Mnesia. \The cancellation of Anyma's set highlights the unpredictable nature of outdoor music festivals and the measures taken to ensure the safety of performers and attendees alike. Coachella, as a major global event, must prioritize safety protocols when dealing with inclement weather conditions such as high winds. The festival's decision reflects a commitment to protecting its patrons and artists, even at the cost of altering the planned schedule. This incident also underscores the significant preparation and investment that goes into each performance, particularly for artists like Anyma who craft elaborate visual and auditory experiences. The impact of such a cancellation extends beyond the artist and the immediate audience, affecting the overall flow of the festival and potentially disappointing fans who had planned their experience around his performance. The rapid response from both the festival organizers and Anyma, along with their commitment to finding a resolution, is an indicator of the complexities involved in managing an event of this magnitude. The high winds, a common challenge in outdoor venues, necessitate immediate adjustments and quick decision-making. The anticipation surrounding Anyma's performance, given the immersive experience he crafts, will have amplified the disappointment among fans. The cancellation of his set further highlights the inherent unpredictability of live performances, making it a topic of discussion among attendees and the wider music community.\ The highly anticipated performance by Justin Bieber at Coachella is a momentous event for both the artist and the festival. Having never been officially billed at Coachella before, despite previous surprise appearances, Bieber's headlining act marks a significant achievement. This milestone is particularly noteworthy given his recent live performance at the 2026 Grammys, and a private Roxy Theatre show earlier in the year. The Baby hitmaker has not headlined a major tour since canceling his Justice World Tour due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. His agreement to perform at the Southern California-based festival reportedly involved a payment exceeding $10 million, making him the highest-compensated artist, surpassing musical icons Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. According to an insider, Bieber negotiated his Coachella payday directly with promoter Goldenvoice, bypassing the use of an agent, showcasing his independence. This move signifies a new era for Justin Bieber, with complete control over his creative direction. The event further sees Sabrina Carpenter returning, having previously performed in 2024. She hinted that her new Coachella performance will be her most ambitious show to date. Also, Karol G is set to return, following her debut at the festival in 2022. This time it will be for her first major set behind her new album, making her the first Latina artist to lead the iconic Coachella stage. The festival, which takes place over two weekends, sets the stage for a diverse experience across different artistic disciplines and genres. Prices for weekend passes ranged from $549 to $1,299. Headliners of the previous year's event were Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat





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