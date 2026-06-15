DJ Fat Tony's Book Launch Sparks Celebration Amid Beckham Family Turmoil

DJ Fat Tony celebrated the release of his memoir Recover Me in London, surrounded by Gemma Collins, Davina McCall and Claire Sweeney, while the event unfolded against the backdrop of Brooklyn Beckham's ongoing feud with his parents, highlighted by a controversial sponsored video and Tony's comments on the scandal.

DJ Fat Tony was in high spirits as he celebrated the launch of his latest memoir, Recover Me, at an upscale gathering in Soho Mews House, London, on Monday.

The sixty‑year‑old DJ arrived in a crisp black suit and was quickly surrounded by a constellation of UK reality‑TV personalities who added glamour and buzz to the event. Gemma Collins, the outspoken star of "The Only Way Is Essex," turned heads in a figure‑hugging black dress, oversized square sunglasses and beige flat shoes, striking poses beside Tony for the press.

Davina McCall, beloved presenter of numerous flagship shows, lit up the room with her trademark smile, pairing sleek black skinny jeans with a soft grey top and a cropped brown‑fur jacket. Actress and former soap star Claire Sweeney added a flair of daring fashion, donning a gold‑and‑black leopard‑print suit over a polished black blouse and finishing the look with silver metallic cowboy boots, snapping photos that dominated the social‑media feed.

The celebratory atmosphere, however, arrived against the backdrop of a simmering family drama that has dominated headlines in recent weeks. Earlier this year, Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest child of football legend David Beckham and fashion icon Victoria Beckham, issued a shocking public statement in which he accused his mother of hijacking his first dance with his wife Nicola Peltz and behaving inappropriately.

The ensuing controversy escalated when Tony disclosed in an interview with The Telegraph that he had been "asked" via a WhatsApp group chat to appear on ITV's This Morning to comment on the Beckham feud. He insisted he spoke from the heart, refusing to cast blame on either parent, and expressed a wish for reconciliation, noting the pain inflicted on a family still mourning the loss of a son.

Tony's comments underscored the personal toll of the public dispute, emphasizing that behind the media spectacle lay a young man hurting and a family struggling to heal. Brooklyn has continued to stoke the flames of the feud through a series of cryptic, sponsored Instagram videos for a food‑delivery service tied to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. In one clip he half‑heartedly jokes about watching the tournament from home, ending with the caption "It's complicated.

More soon," hinting at further revelations. The video features a close‑up of a £250,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus watch - a gift from his father - which he deliberately sets aside for a newer timepiece, alongside a stack of unopened letters from home, suggesting a refusal to engage with his relatives. Friends of the Beckham family have condemned the ad as insensitive, especially given the ongoing emotional turmoil within the clan.

Brooklyn, whose net worth is estimated at £7.4 million, appears poised to profit from the controversy, while his sister Harper's recent attempt to deliver a handwritten note to his Beverly Hills residence ended in disappointment when he was not there. The Recover Me launch served both as a festive occasion for Tony's supporters and a reminder of the tangled personal narratives that continue to play out in the public eye





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DJ Fat Tony Recover Me Book Launch Gemma Collins Beckham Family Feud Brooklyn Beckham

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