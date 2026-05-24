DJ Johnny Sunset's New Life on Portugal's Borderline, a Glimpse into His Different Career and Lifestyle

A tale of redemption and a new beginning, DJ Johnny Sunset's journey from one of the UK's most popular TV personalities to a humble DJ in Praia da Luz, Portugal. He has left his past in London behind, choosing a life of tranquility in this idyllic village.

The sun is setting over the Algarve, and at a small terrace bar in Praia da Luz, DJ Johnny Sunset, the former John Leslie, a former Blue Peter presenter now known as Johnny Sunset, is enjoying an early evening crowd-pleasing.

His life now shifted from the glitz and glamour of the mainstream TV star to a quieter, yet fulfilling life in a village on Portugal's golden coast. Leslie, now 61, sold his property in Edinburgh, forged a new life, and quietly built a different career. He is DJing at the Terrace Bar and Kitchen, a resort he calls home, and enjoying a life of leisure, far from the hardships he once faced





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Travel DJ Johnny Sunset Portuguese Coastline Reinvention Life Of Leisure Different Career

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