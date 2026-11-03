DJ Khaled Flight Attendant Sierra Storm Files Federal Lawsuit Over Harassment by Pilot Esterman Rumbos

Sierra Storm sues DJ Khaled and pilot Esterman Rumbos alleging sustained sexual harassment and quid pro quo pressure aboard the hip-hop star's private jet. The federal complaint details physical misconduct and retaliatory termination by Solairus Aviation.

Sierra Storm has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that she endured a relentless campaign of sexual harassment by Captain Esterman Rumbos, the chief pilot of DJ Khaled's private aircraft. The complaint, lodged on October 27 in the U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, details a year-long pattern of unwanted physical contact, drunken advances, and professional retaliation against the 31-year-old former flight attendant.

Allegations of Sexual Harassment on Private Jet

Sierra Storm, a former yacht stewardess who gained recognition during Season 4 of the Bravo reality series Below Deck, was working full-time aboard the Grammy-winning producer's Bombardier Global 6500 business jet when the alleged incidents occurred. The complaint states that Rumbos, 50, repeatedly made unsolicited, sexualized remarks about her feet and toes whenever she removed her high heels after long shifts. Storm alleges that Rumbos also kissed her hand multiple times while looking at her romantically and attempted to force her to eat dessert at a company dinner, threatening her job if she refused.

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Khaled's Wife Insisted on Sierra Storm's Employment

Storm's role aboard the $50 million aircraft was secured through the direct intervention of Nicole Khaled, the wife of Khaled Mohamed Khaled, who is named as a co-defendant in the suit. According to the filing, Nicole Khaled personally requested that Storm work full-time for the family after Storm, a former yacht stewardess, impressed the household during her initial assignments. DJ Khaled personally praised Storm's performance and suggested she had a bright future with his operations, yet the complaint claims this security did not protect her from harassment by Rumbos and other crew members.

Quid Pro Quo Pressure and Retaliatory Termination

The federal complaint alleges that Rumbos subjected Storm to quid pro quo pressure, making her believe that keeping her $150,000 base salary position depended on accepting a romantic relationship. Despite Storm clearly stating she was not interested in dating the pilot, the lawsuit claims he insisted she was hiding her true feelings. After Storm reported the misconduct to higher-ups at Solairus Aviation LLC, the aircraft management company that employs Rumbos, she claims she was pushed out of her job under false pretenses. The annual compensation package for the role, including benefits, was valued at approximately $350,000.

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Physical Assault and Workplace Objectification

In early 2025, Storm underwent breast implant removal surgery, stating she elected not to replace them to reduce the sexual objectification she experienced in the workplace. The lawsuit claims that just three days after returning to work, Rumbos grabbed and cupped her breast under the guise of stretching his arms. Storm also alleged that a mechanic, who is not named as a defendant, lured her onto a parked plane under the pretext of a work question and then rubbed his genitals through his pants for more than a minute.

Solairus Aviation Response and Legal Proceedings

A spokesperson for DJ Khaled did not respond to requests for comment regarding the allegations. Messages left for Rumbos and requests sent to Solairus Aviation LLC also went unanswered. Storm's attorneys have not yet responded to inquiries from the Daily Mail. The lawsuit seeks accountability for the alleged harassment that persisted from March 2024, when Storm was assigned to the jet, through her departure later in the year.